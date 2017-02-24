The four most promising shows for the coming week, including “Bright Half Life” at 12th Avenue Arts and the drug-addled “Ms. Pak-Man: On My Last Heart” at Re-bar.

‘Bright Half Life’

This roller-coaster play by Tanya Barfield jumps and cartwheels through time in the lives of two lovers — one black, one white, played by stellar actors Tracy Michelle Hughes and Rhonda J. Soikowski — as they navigate kisses, bad news, worse news and Ferris wheels. It looks promising: It’s co-produced by New City Theatre project and the Hansberry Project (both of which tend to do good work) and led by the director known as Hatlo, who directed last year’s “That’swhatshesaid,” a stunningly bold show built from samples of text spoken by women in the most-produced plays in the United States. “That’swhatshesaid” provoked several cease-and-desist letters and a national conversation in the theater world about copyright law and satire. Suffice to say, Hatlo’s got guts. “Bright Half Life” could be her next big punch. Through March 11, 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $35-$40 (253-906-3348 or wearenctc.org).

‘Ms. Pak-Man: On My Last Heart’

Recently, local comedy genius Scott Shoemaker (known from Ian Bell’s “Brown Derby” series, which stages merrily ramshackle lampoons of well-known movie scripts) has taken on a new persona: Ms. Pak-Man, a tottering, drug-addled drag-queen delight who now brings us her “Public Service Announcement about the dangers of drugs.” The show promises to be lewd, crude and full of attitude. March 2-11, Re-bar, 1114 Howell St., Seattle; $20-$75 for a V.I.P. table (strangertickets.com).

‘Well’

Lisa Kron’s “solo show with other people in it,” starring local powerhouse performer Sarah Rudinoff, starts as an exploration of sickness and wellness — and why some people get better while others don’t — featuring the narrator and her mother. Soon, other characters appear, then abandon their roles. Seattle Times critic Dusty Somers describes “Well” as: “revealing” and “disarmingly funny … Rudinoff is a revelation in these scenes, whether she’s explaining the peculiarities of growing up Jewish in a strictly Christian Midwestern neighborhood or recounting her alienating grade-school obsessions. This is Kron’s story, but Rudinoff melds with the material so completely, it might as well be hers.” Through March 5, Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; $16-$77 (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).

‘Twisted Cabaret: My Twisted Valentine’

Frank Olivier is a one-stop vaudeville shop. His “My Twisted Valentine” is a love-themed cabaret that promises to be more fun than roses and chocolate. Through Feb. 26, Hale’s Palladium, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $26.50-$35 (twistedcabaretseattle.strangertickets.com).