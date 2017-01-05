It’s a new year, and there are new shows to see: “Britain’s Baking Challenge,” “Finding Neverland,” “14/48” and a Euripides drama.

‘Britain’s Baking Challenge’

Improvisers take on “The Great British Baking Show,” and even cook on stage. Opens 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Historic University Theater, 5510 University Way N.E., Seattle; $12-$15 (jetcityimprov.org).

‘Finding Neverland’

A touring version of the musical about “Peter Pan” playwright J.M. Barrie finding inspiration in four young brothers and their widowed mother. Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; tickets start at $30 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).

‘14/48 — The World’s Quickest Theater Festival’

This playwrighting fest has garnered a big following over the past decade, with its lickety-split formula: Thanks to a cadre of actors, performers and others, 14 plays are conceived, written, designed, scored, rehearsed and performed in 48 hours for two weekends. Opens 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $10-$20 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

‘The Trojan Women’

Civic Rep stages Caroline Bird’s retelling of Euripides’ anti-war tragedy, set in a modern prison hospital. Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Slate Theater, 815 Seattle Blvd. S., Seattle; $20-$30 (800-838-3006 orcivicrep.org).