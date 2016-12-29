Ring in the new year with improv comedy, as well as two other shows this weekend.
‘Sandbox Radio: New & Improvised!’
Sandbox Radio re-imagines the classic radio variety show with a local spin. Written by Scot Augustson, Lisa Halpern, Elizabeth Heffron, Juliet Waller Pruzan and Wayne Rawley, it features some top actors and musicians in town. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $15-$25 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).
‘Stellaluna’
A stage adaptation of Janell Cannon’s book about a baby bat that falls into a bird’s nest. Through Jan. 15. Seattle Children’s Theatre, Eve Alvord Theatre, 201 Thomas St., Seattle; $26-$44 (206-441-3322 or sct.org).
‘New Year’s Eve Extravaganza’
Enjoy comedy from Jet City Improv, with Champagne toasts and party favors. Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Historic University Theater, 5510 University Way N.E., Seattle; $49-$59 (jetcityimprov.org).
‘Xtreme New Year’s Theatresports Party 2016’
More improv comedy and a New Year’s celebration. Doors open at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Market Theatre, 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; $32-$45 (206-587-2414 or unexpectedproductions.org).
