The Seattle Public Theater stages David Ives’ new take on a fizzy 17th-century French comedy by Pierre Corneille, about a less-than-truthful dandy.

For the young lawyer Dorante, the title character in “The Liar” at Seattle Public Theater, lies are, well, “alternative facts.” And “truth” is a matter of improvisation.

Whether he’s trying to fend off his mother’s matchmaking, seduce a woman he’s just met on the street, or survive a duel demanded by a wronged friend, this gleeful dandy simply whips up another elaborate whopper. Dorante’s mendacity is more than a defense mechanism. It’s an art form.

And it is the stuff of dizzying farce, in David Ives’ new take on the fizzy 17th-century French comedy by Pierre Corneille — which Ives calls a “transplantation,” or “a translation with a heavy dose of adaptation.”

THEATER REVIEW ‘The Liar’ by Pierre Corneille, adapted by David Ives. Through Feb. 19, Seattle Public Theater, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; tickets from $17 (206-524-1300 or seattlepublictheater.org).

Director MJ Sieber and company do some adapting as well, in an initially bumpy Seattle Public Theater production that gradually gains more comic panache. Instead of the original setting in Louis XIV-era France, “The Liar” is here inserted in swinging Paris a la 1963 – a diverting shift pop-culture-wise, but at times an odd fit historically.

But it does have in actor Trevor Young Marston a slippery and verbally nimble Dorante, which is critical to a play that retains the iambic pentameter meter of Corneille’s original text. This “nouveau fop,” garbed in a lacy maroon blazer, has “the dark magic to dazzle” a high-society mademoiselle, Clarice (Jehan Osanyin) and the shyer but wiser Lucrece (Adria LaMorticella). He also has the flair with falsehood to hoodwink his childhood pal (Rudy Roushdi) and flimflam his mother (Julie Jamieson, in a gender-flipped parental role).

Thanks to some bumbling by Marston’s eager aide-de-camp and dissembler-in-training (Rafael Molina), complicated by a pair of identical female maids (both played by Pilar O’Connell) and other mix-ups, Dorante woos the wrong woman.

Much of this is classic silliness, enhanced by much delirious and delicious punning and parrying wordplay (i.e., “You may be a bivalve, but you’re my valve”). Linguistically, the cast shines: every bon mot is intelligible – and that’s no small achievement, given the rapid flow of verse.

Sieber punctuates Ives’ verbal high jinks with plenty of physical antics, and Johanna Melamed’s sound design adds musical jests with jots of 1960s American and French pop. (In AliRose Panzarella’s costumes, Paris couture mingles with ’70s disco.)

However, the acting can be uneven. Roushdi’s ardent swain comes on like a blast furnace in Act I, while Molina’s opening room-temperature narration doesn’t fire on all cylinders.

They do simmer down and rev up in Act II. But the most consistently nuanced gagsters here are the joyously sly Marston, and LaMorticella, as a lovestruck wallflower whose intellect is wrestling with her hormones. Guess which prevails?