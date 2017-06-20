Fans of the dinner-and-a-show troupe will be trekking to the Eastside in October as ZinZanni starts a 6-month stint in a county park.

Teatro ZinZanni, the cirque/cabaret/comedy/dining company which long held court across the street from McCaw Hall, is taking its trapezes, chanteuses and multicourse meals to the Eastside.

Starting Oct. 19, the company will put up its spiegeltent in Marymoor Park, near Redmond, for a six-month engagement of its “Love, Chaos, and Dinner” production. Marymoor Park also hosts a summer concert series, sports tournaments and regular visits from Cirque du Soleil’s traveling extravaganzas.

Teatro ZinZanni’s lease on the Mercer Street parcel, which was owned by Seattle Opera, ran out earlier this year and no more extensions were offered. The opera sold the land to Washington Holdings to help pay for a new administrative and rehearsal building at Fourth and Mercer, next to McCaw Hall. The opera broke ground at the site today (June 20).

ZinZanni had a successful year, said Norm Langill, company founder and artistic director, in a news release. The company, founded in 1998, performed to more than 60,000 people in 2016 and will continue to look for a permanent home, he said.

Seattle Times staff