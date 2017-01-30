A review of David Auburn’s Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play “Proof,” staged by Strawberry Theatre Workshop in Seattle through Feb. 18.

Casually ruthless self-assessment is one of the defining traits of Catherine, the 25-year-old daughter of a renowned mathematician and the main character in David Auburn’s Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play “Proof.” Even at its resolution, Catherine remains a fount of self-doubt as she examines her own mathematical proof.

“I know it works, but all I can see are the compromises, the approximations, places where it’s stitched together. It’s lumpy,” she says. “Dad’s stuff was way more elegant.”

Lumpy isn’t right, but her description could mostly apply to Auburn’s play, which ran on Broadway for three years and was adapted into an adequate if unremarkable film version starring Gwyneth Paltrow in 2005.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Proof’ by David Auburn. Through Feb. 18, at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $24-$36 (206-427-5207 or strawshop.org).

There are a number of lovely moments of interpersonal connection in the play, but they’re sewn together in not entirely convincing ways. Ideas about the intersection of love and math aren’t quite cooked through, while Auburn’s ear for naturalistic dialogue obscures his reliance on stock character types. And structurally, the play is organized in a strictly utilitarian manner, allowing scenes to elapse until their obvious narrative use has been exhausted.

But, a strong production can impart a sheen of elegance, and Strawberry Theatre Workshop’s staging, directed by artistic director Greg Carter, does just that.

Anastasia Higham portrays a Catherine whose sharpest barbs are reserved for herself, even as she’s constantly put on the defensive by her type-A sister Claire (Allison Standley), her father’s overly earnest former student Hal (Kevin Kelly) and even her recently deceased father himself (Charles Leggett), appearing both in flashback and apparition.

As Catherine grieves and grapples with the legacy her dad, Robert, left her — inherited mathematical prowess, but possibly his mental illness, too — she fends off Claire and Hal, whose ostensible helpfulness is spiked with two indeterminate doses of self-interest.

Claire wants Catherine to move from the home she shared with Robert in Chicago back to New York with her, but Catherine bristles at her sister’s protective instincts, performed by Standley with a custodianlike efficiency.

“I don’t need a safe place and I don’t want to have any fun,” Catherine snaps. Higham rarely raises her voice in her carefully modulated performance, relying more on subtle shifts in tone as the character drifts in and out of a fog of depression.

Hal has his own ulterior motive: scouring the hundreds of notebooks Robert left behind in search of an undiscovered kernel of genius. Catherine dismisses the writings as the late-stage scrawling of a mentally unstable man, but Hal isn’t so sure. Kelly makes Hal’s reticence immensely likable — maybe too likable, as the character’s propensity toward deception leaves little to no impression.

A dispute surrounding the provenance of a groundbreaking piece of mathematical scholarship makes for a dramatic act break, but Auburn is better off detailing relational minutiae than developing an academic mystery.

That’s especially evident in the scenes between Catherine and her dad, each one an authentically lived-in portrait of a parent-child relationship, the ease of its shared jokes balanced by the discomfort of its unspoken disappointments. Leggett savors every line in his expertly tuned performance, coaxing from the dialogue caustic wit and unspeakable heartbreak — sometimes in the same sentence.

When Leggett and Higham share the stage, this staging of “Proof” is at its best, emotionally complex and forthright simultaneously. One might even call it elegant.