A review of “Six Degrees of Separation,” John Guare’s 1990 play now on stage in Seattle through Feb. 19 from Theatre 9/12.

How far will flattery get you? Pretty damn far, discovers Paul, the mercurial figure at the center of “Six Degrees of Separation,” John Guare’s 1990 Pulitzer-nominated play now on stage from Theatre 9/12.

A quasi-drawing-room comedy that can feel overextended when it exits the confines of a posh apartment overlooking Central Park, “Six Degrees” digs into some substantial issues beneath its rather breezy seriocomic exterior. Namely, the limits of interpersonal connection and the blinders that privilege can provide.

Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Therese Diekhans and Michael Oaks), the couple living in the Upper East Side apartment, are certainly privileged, though they’re the types who would probably deny any such thing. After all, the play opens with them in dire need.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ by John Guare. Through Feb. 19, Trinity Parish Church, 609 8th Ave., Seattle; pay what you can (206-332-7908 or theatre912.com).

Flan, an art dealer, requires a loan of $2 million to help him buy a Cézanne that he can flip for big profit. The couple is in the midst of schmoozing with their wealthy industrialist friend Geoffrey (Michael Byron Ingersoll) when a commotion derails the evening. A young man is at their door. He’s been mugged. He’s bleeding from a stab wound. He says he’s Sidney Poitier’s son.

This is Paul (Dimitri Woods), and after being outfitted with a bandage and a new shirt, he immediately sets in to winning over the Kittredges. He met their kids at Harvard, where they spoke glowingly about their parents, Paul says. Ouisa and Flan beam.

Paul, played by Woods with an oil-slick slipperiness, knows just how to charm and disarm his hosts, whipping them up a quick dinner and regaling them with tales of traveling the world with his famous dad. He connects with Geoffrey over their experiences in Johannesburg and impresses Flan with his knowledge of the Kandinsky on the wall.

“I don’t even feel black,” Paul says, describing his upbringing. Ouisa and Flan smile bigger. He’s one of them.

Part of the Kittredges’ outlook is assuming everything just works out for them, so all red flags get blithely ignored. Why wouldn’t Paul get them roles as extras in his dad’s newest project, a film adaptation of the musical “Cats”? Diekhans and Oaks find ever-expanding facets of humor in their characters’ persistent obliviousness.

As Ouisa and Flan finally wise up, “Six Degrees” widens its focus considerably, bringing in the Kittredges’ friends, neighbors and children, who aren’t nearly as fond of mom and dad as Paul made it seem.

The play has numerous location changes, but is presented as a static object in Theatre 9/12’s staging, which features no major scenery adjustments. Director Charles Waxberg efficiently guides a 17-person cast through the relatively small stage space, but this visual sameness does the play no favors. Guare’s script starts to feel like it’s stuck in a rut.

There are ruts here, mostly due to Guare’s affection for speechifying characters, though that can also lead to some of the play’s strongest moments, like a heartbreaking monologue from J. Samuel Cowan’s Mark, a naive kid from Utah who gets sucked into Paul’s orbit for one brief moment.

The emotions are less clear-cut in Ouisa’s big speech, as she reflects on a relationship that may have changed her fundamentally.

“I am bound to everyone on this planet by a trail of six people,” she says. “It’s a profound thought.”

Is it though? Or is it the deluded thinking of a woman trying to imbue a chance encounter with deeper meaning? Diekhans, playing a woman so certain of her place in the world just an hour before, is suddenly, movingly, unsure.