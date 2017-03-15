Productions for the 2017-18 season at Seattle Shakespeare Company include “Julius Caesar,” “The Government Inspector,” “Timon of Athens,” “The Merchant of Venice,” and “Shakespeare in Love.”

Love, money and power — some of the things Shakespeare did best — are themes in Seattle Shakespeare Company’s 2017-18 season of plays.

The season opens July 6 with Wooden O outdoor productions of “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Pericles,” free in local parks.

The indoor season begins Sept. 13 with “Julius Caesar,” directed by George Mount, and continues with Nikolai Gogol’s comedy “The Government Inspector”directed by Allison Narver (Oct. 24-Nov. 19); “Timon of Athens” directed by John Kazanjian (Jan. 9-Feb. 4, 2018); “The Merchant of Venice” directed by Desdemona Chiang (March 20-April 15); and the stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” directed by Mount (May 2-June 3). The closing play is part of a citywide celebration of Shakespeare works that will include Seattle Symphony and other arts groups.

The company will take “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet” on tour to students across the state from March to May of next year.

Season ticket packages, $100-$210, will go on sale April 1. They can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 206-733-8222 or online at seattleshakespeare.org. Single tickets, $28-$55, will go on sale in July 2017.