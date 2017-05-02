The 2017 Tony Award nominations have been announced, with several nods to Seattle — former artistic directors of Intiman and Seattle Rep, August Wilson and the musical “Come From Away,” which was produced at the Rep before it hit Broadway.

“Come from Away,” a new musical about what happened when 38 planes were diverted to a tiny town in Newfoundland on 9/11, was staged at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2015, then moved to Broadway. On Tuesday morning, it received a handful of Tony nominations: best musical (“the most coveted prize,” according to The New York Times), best book of a musical, best original score, best featured actress in a musical, best lighting design of a musical, and best choreography.

Bartlett Sher, former longtime artistic director of Intiman Theatre, has been nominated in the best direction of a play category for his work on “Oslo,” about what happened behind the scenes during the 1993 Palestinian/Israeli Oslo Peace Accords. Daniel Sullivan, former artistic director of Seattle Repertory Theatre, has also been nominated for best director for his work on “The Little Foxes” (starring Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon), the 1939 Lillian Hellman play about an Alabama’s family squabble over control of their cotton business.

The Tony Lifetime Achievement Award went to James Earl Jones. Jones played the tortured father in the first Broadway production of “Fences” — a canonical 20th-century U.S. play by August Wilson, who grew up in Pittsburgh but lived in Seattle until his death in 2005. (Jones won a Tony Award for his 1987 performance.) Denzel Washington also directed and starred in a recent film adaptation of “Fences.”

“Jitney,” another August Wilson play, got a nomination for best revival of a play. It was originally produced in a small theater in Pittsburgh, but has also been performed at Seattle Repertory Theatre, which has produced all of Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle” plays.

The Tony Awards live broadcast is scheduled for June 11.

The full list:

Best Musical

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Groundhog Day”

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Play

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

“Indecent”

“Oslo”

“Sweat”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Falsettos”

“Hello, Dolly!”

“Miss Saigon”

Best Revival of a Play

“Jitney”

“The Little Foxes”

“Present Laughter”

“Six Degrees of Separation”

Best Book of a Musical

“Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

“Groundhog Day,” Danny Rubin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy

Best Original Score

“Come From Away,” Music and Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

“Groundhog Day,” Music and Lyrics: Tim Minchin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Music and Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett, “The Present”

Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”

Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”

Laura Linney, “The Little Foxes”

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”

Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Denée Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”

Patti LuPone, “War Paint”

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, “Falsettos”

Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day”

David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Johanna Day, “Sweat”

Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”

Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Danny DeVito, “The Price”

Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”

Richard Thomas, “The Little Foxes”

John Douglas Thompson, “Jitney”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”

Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”

Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”

Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day”

David Korins, “War Paint”

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, “The Little Foxes”

Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter”

Toni-Leslie James, “Jitney”

David Zinn, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Anastasia”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Catherine Zuber, “War Paint”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Jane Cox, “Jitney”

Donald Holder, “Oslo”

Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, “Come From Away”

Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!”

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Jitney”

Bartlett Sher, “Oslo”

Daniel Sullivan, “The Little Foxes”

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day”

Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day”

Kelly Devine, “Come From Away”

Denis Jones, “Holiday Inn”

Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand”

Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!”

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, Sound Designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theater Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center, Dallas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser