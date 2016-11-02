Brendan Kiley made a presumptuous $50 bet about what a metaphorical monster in Courtney Meaker’s new play “The Lost Girls” might mean. He was wrong. Now he’s going to pay.

I don’t make bets I can’t keep. Not ones I make in print, anyway.

In a Nov. 1 review of “The Lost Girls” — Courtney Meaker’s play about five wayward summer-camp counselors who wrangle with sexuality, feminist politics, student debt and a haunted lake — I made a rash statement: “I’ll bet $50 that the unnamed ‘monster’ at the bottom of the lake that has swallowed up decades of young campgoers — and that a ghost-child fishes for with high heels as bait — is a metaphor for patriarchal capitalism quashing the potential of strong-minded young people. (Get in touch if I’m wrong, Ms. Meaker, and I’ll gladly cough up the cash!)”

Meaker got in touch. I was mistaken.

“I didn’t set out to write a specific metaphorical representation of anything,” she wrote in an email the morning after the review was published. “I set out to write a horror story about women at a very particular point of time which happens to be a terrifying point in their lives … your interpretation is not wrong, but I was never trying to fit it into those boxes, the story just slipped into them.”

Meaker followed up with a Facebook post in which she wrote that it was gratifying to read a review in which “the reviewer makes you a bet and you can be like, ‘well, actually’ with all the love and respect in your cold, dead heart.”

”You are too kind,” Kiley wrote in a Facebook reply. “As all playwrights know, nothing is colder and deader than the heart of a critic!”

“From one dead heart to another,” Meaker wrote back. “Now give me my money.”

Sources close to The Seattle Times report that the check is in the mail.