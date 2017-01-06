There’s been a lot of attention centered on Woody Guthrie lately, from a tribute at Folklife last May to local DJ/author Greg Vandy’s book “26 Songs in 30 Days,” about Guthrie’s time in Portland, to an album coming out later this month, “Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs.” Add to that list Seattle Repertory Theatre’s presentation of “Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie,” featuring David Lutken (second from left here) as the common man’s musical champion. The touring show celebrates a couple of albums’ worth of Guthrie’s greatest hits, such as “This Land is Your Land,” “The Ballad of Tom Joad,” “This Train is Bound for Glory” and “Do Re Mi.”

Previews are Jan. 6, 7, 8 and 10; the main run of “Woody Sez” is Jan. 11-29. Tickets and info: www.seattlerep.org.