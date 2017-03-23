A review of “Sex with Strangers,” a ReAct production running at 12th Avenue Arts through April 16.

A handsome male stranger shows up on your doorstep in the middle of a blizzard. You’re a woman on a writing retreat in rural Michigan, out of cell range. Should you let him in? Share your wine with him? Succumb to his flattery, despite his casual crudeness and arrogance? Or turn him away?

Of course you let him in, or you’ve squelched the whole premise of “Sex with Strangers,” a clever though thin two-hander by Laura Eason about digital-age stalking and shagging, writing and ripping off, trusting and betraying. Its Seattle premiere, directed by David Hsieh for ReAct Theatre, is on now at 12th Avenue Arts.

At first Olivia (Alissa Cattabriga) doesn’t know what to make of Ethan (Aaron Cammack), her boisterous intruder. He claims to be a fellow writer, and knows a surprising amount about her past. He’s even read, and gushes about, her first novel — which sank like a stone after lackluster reviews and ruined her self-confidence.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Sex with Strangers’ by Laura Eason. Through April 16, a ReAct production at 12th Avenue Arts, Seattle; $18 (206-364-3283 or brownpapertickets.com).

He’s aware Olivia is working on something new (there the manuscript is, right on the coffee table of the borrowed B & B). And he’s eager to steer her into the digital literary world of apps and online publishing – while helping himself retreat from a wildly successful but creepy book series and blog about how to score with “sluts” in bars.

Should Olivia believe this guy? (No internet, no background checking.) In Cammack’s magnetic portrayal he appears both smarmy and sincere, charming and off-putting, a dream of a younger lover (she’s nearly 40, he’s in his late 20s) — or a con man.

Should she recoil from his intrusiveness? And, inevitably, should she tumble into bed with him?

Eason seeds the first act with questions, and mini-shivers of suspense. But as the play rambles on, the mystery doesn’t compound. And “Sex” defuses into a fairly superficial study of literary ambition and competition. (There’s no middle ground here: you’re either a brilliant writing star, or a wretched has-been.)

“Sex with Strangers” is less predictable when observing the new, ethically-challenged information marketplace where content can be snatched and posted with a few taps on a laptop.

Whatever their actual birth dates, Cammack and Cattabriga don’t look far enough apart in age to suggest a serious divide between a reflective Gen-X woman who adores the smell of books, and a hyper millennial male raised on texts and tweets.

Their relationship is also clearly stoked by lust. (Too many scenes are punctuated with a shirt being stripped off.) But here the erotic sizzle is low-firing, given Cattabriga’s wan, under-inflected take on Olivia, which emphasizes coy reticence over raw desire.

Cammack, on the other hand, comes off as the real deal: a charismatic, romantic male lead. His hunky Ethan brims with confidence, yet is beset by his own demons, strives higher, yet still behaves badly — as strangers become lovers, then strangers again.