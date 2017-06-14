New Century Theatre stages the Will Eno play through July 1 at 12th Avenue Arts in Seattle.

There are two ways to brand Will Eno’s play “The Realistic Joneses.” Is it a profound meditation on coming to grips with mortality, and relationships, amid meaninglessness? Or is it a pretentious slab of neo-absurdism?

The same questions arose for me when seeing Eno’s earlier work “Thom Pain (based on nothing),” a monologue of bitter existential navel-gazing, at Seattle Repertory Theatre back in 2006, and more recently his “Middletown,” a surreal twist on “Our Town,” at ACT Theatre.

As for “The Realistic Joneses,” presented by New Century Theatre Company at 12th Avenue Arts, we can probably all agree this 90-minute one-act ponders American aging and death, marriage and loneliness through a cosmic (and seriocomic) mist of reticence and fear. Or can we?

THEATER REVIEW New Century Theatre: ‘The Realistic Joneses’ by Will Eno. Through July 1, 12th Avenue Arts, Seattle; $25-$35 (wearenctc.org/).

Two neighboring couples in “one of these little towns near the mountains” (according to the stage directions), are both surnamed Jones. Their first encounter is an awkward drop-in by newcomers John (Peter Dylan O’Connor) and his wife Pony (Brenda Joyner) on an older pair, Jennifer (Sunam Ellis) and Bob (Evan Whitfield).

Their halting introductory conversation is polite but strained, goofy yet somber. We learn Bob is suffering from a rare progressive ailment that has made his brain fuzzy and his mood distracted. He’s so distant and irritable that Jennifer, clearly the long-serving caretaker, is getting quietly fed up with him.

But their younger neighbors are in the grip of something mysterious, too. The gregarious John blurts out enigmatic responses to simple questions, often contradicting himself seconds later. Pony is girlish, anxious and so itchy it’s like something unknowable is nibbling away at her.

In later one-on-one and four-way conversations, the characters pull back from and reach out to one another as if they’re unsure which motion will best stave off dread. At odd moments, they seem to find mutual comfort — through a late-night confession, a spontaneous and brief sexual connection, a “realistic” acknowledgement of their fears, and a sense of uneasy but necessary communion while star-gazing.

“The Realistic Joneses” is one of Eno’s more accessible plays (he calls it his “most naturalistic”) and it’s been critically lauded on Broadway, Australia and around the U.S. Eno’s precisely elliptical dialogue has been compared to Beckett. But he has his own absurdist patois of banality and metaphysics, wrapped around a muted critique of how detached Americans are from each other and how we can’t come to grips with mortality.

All of this makes sense, intellectually. But it is enervating to observe in this New Century outing, which pumps little life into Eno’s answer to Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance” (another, more vivid drama about two couples facing free-floating dread). Without some source of vitality, the stark text (directed by Paul Budraitis) tends to become arid, the characters remote, the premise academic.

The New Century production features capable, likable actors. But an intended generation gap in the casting is missed by the casting of three roles with actors who look roughly middle-aged (Joyner is more youthful). That undermines a subtle but potentially poignant parent-child dynamic.

And while Andrea Bryn Bush’s set features a charming mountain townscape complete with a toy train, the bare plywood walls of the characters’ homes give no sense of a retreat into a haven of suburban greenery.