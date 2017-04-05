Copious Love Productions’ “The Fog Machine Play” is billed as “a collection of 18 short plays written to justify a 2013 purchase of a fog machine.” And it is, sort of, writes critic Dusty Somers, with local theater in-jokes thrown in.

How much fog-machine fluid is safe to inhale? Asking for Brendan Mack, the writer and director of “The Fog Machine Play,” which is either a highly amusing variety show or evidence that the vapor has a deleterious effect on theatrical restraint.

“The Fog Machine Play,” written with assists from Copious Love’s artistic director Chelsea Madsen and associate artistic director Rachel Tyrrel, is billed as “a collection of 18 short plays written to justify a 2013 purchase of a fog machine.” And it is, sort of.

Belches of fog are a recurring motif, but they’re not the unifying element of the show, which rests atop a fourth-wall-blurring conceit that loses some steam the more obvious it becomes. Still, there’s a fun moment of upended expectations in this idea — and it won’t happen at the same time for every audience member.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Fog Machine Play’ by Brendan Mack. Through Saturday, April 22, Slate Theater, 815 Seattle Blvd. S., Seattle; $12-$18 (copiouslove.org).

“The Fog Machine Play” is both a celebration and a skewering of the proclivities of fringe improvisational theater, and it can seem like Mack has assembled a nearly comprehensive litany: labored pop-culture mash-ups, strident pseudo-political commentary, bad wigs, worse accents, self-indulgent monologues, unmotivated nudity and in-joke layered upon in-joke. (The only false note? The whole thing runs under three hours.)

In fact, the in-jokes about Seattle’s theater scene are so abundant, it’s hard to imagine a casual theatergoer not being baffled by long stretches of the show, where barbs about the Gregory Awards, Annex Theatre, theater critics and numerous name-dropped fringe-scene figures fly fast. Marie Bolla and Shermona Mitchell are often very funny as a pair of disruptive Gregory nominee adjudicators, but talk about playing to your base.

The comedy does extend beyond self-reflexive posturing, and the best segments occupy a sloppily surreal zone reminiscent of the “10-to-1” sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” where misfits are shunted into the final slot of the show.

For instance, a brunch date at Beth’s between Mike (Justin Johns) and his boyfriend Ethan (Joshua Moore) doesn’t go so well; it may have something to do with the fact that Ethan is the devil, complete with horns and Darth Maul makeup.

This is a universe full of light — heaven’s waiting room is attended to by a Dolly Parton-esque diva (Olivia Lee) with a love for “The Grapes of Wrath” — and darkness — a creepy fairy tale involves a misbegotten wish and an overgrown baby (Katie Kuntz). Almost everything is some kind of pastiche, like a filmed segment featuring local drag star Arson Nicki that looks like a Marilyn Manson music video shot by Harmony Korine.

There’s even something of a narrative through-line here, as several segments recount the progression of Sandra (Lisa Clarke) and Danny’s (Will Lippman) relationship, from living as teenage burnouts in Yakima all the way to the afterlife. The show doesn’t require a performance this good, but Clarke’s has shades that are quite vulnerable and moving. And then later, there’s a joke about how she’s too committed to her part.

That oscillation between sincerity and frivolity is emblematic of the show, but Mack is much more inclined to steer toward the frivolous. When your big finale is a Backstreet Boys/Snow Patrol medley, what choice do you really have?