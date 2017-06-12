The West Seattle company’s “Sweeney Todd” is plenty taut and tense, and anchored by darkly charismatic leading man Ben Gonio, writes critic Misha Berson.

The demon barber of Fleet Street has set up shop in West Seattle.

At ArtsWest Playhouse, you can sit inches from Sweeney Todd as he slashes his way toward perdition in the gripping Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler “penny dreadful” musical bearing his name.

ArtsWest’s pocket-sized production, deftly directed by Mathew Wright and Eric Ankrim with a stripped-down cast and an orchestra of one pianist, is tasked with delivering all the chills, laughs and vocal firepower of the much larger 1979 show that won composer Sondheim and company a bushel of Tony Awards. It also became an opulently gory hit movie starring Johnny Depp at his most demonic.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler. Through July 1 at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; (206-938-0339 or artswest.org)

Whittling “Sweeney Todd” on stage isn’t a new approach: A decade ago the reduced cast of a Broadway revival served as actors, singers and back-up musicians.

There are some drawbacks to such minimalism. And the meaning of a few gestures here — the opening moments with a radio blaring, and the casual modern attire — eluded me.

But ArtsWest’s “Sweeney Todd” is plenty taut and tense, and anchored by darkly charismatic leading man Ben Gonio. Gonio’s robust baritone and glowering ferocity fit the role perfectly. As Sweeney prepares his bloody vengeance against those who’ve wronged him (and a few poor sods who haven’t), Gonio is like a looming thunder cloud, gathering barometric pressure before a horrific storm.

Gonio is well-matched by Corinna Lapid Munter, another admirable vocalist and a cheeky comedian who, as Mrs. Lovett, becomes Sweeney’s accomplice. She’s a busy bee, and gleefully amoral, prattling, plotting and baking her pungent mystery-meat pies. “Waste not, want not,” is Lovett’s philosophy. As the body count on her premises rises, the meat gets plentiful, and a new leather apron appears.

Munter’s rendering of the witty ditty “Worst Pies in London,” and (with Gonio) the wry ode to cannibalism, “A Little Priest,” are ghoulish delights.

Yup, mayhem abounds. But it’s done in obvious pantomime, with nary a blot of fake blood. And setting the twisted black comedy aside, “Sweeney Todd” is a morality tale about how an avenger can be so blinded by retribution that he commits worse deeds than those who done him wrong.

The performers constituting the voice-of-gloom chorus that dogs the action also cover key roles: Jeff Church plays the pompous judge who exiled Sweeney to Australia; Jon Lee-Vroman is the shlubby beadle (local deputy) who helped railroad Sweeney; and a chilling Jimmie Herrod portrays the pitiful beggar woman who is more than she seems.

All the above are strong vocalists, and their vocals blend potently as a chorus on the musical narration that urges you to “Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd….” But some here are more impressive singers than convincing actors — notably Jordan Iosua Taylor, a stirring tenor but stiff suitor to Sweeney’s cloistered daughter.

Christopher Muma’s single set, a dingy room that could be a docklands warehouse, has to serve as a barber’s parlor, a pie shop, an insane asylum and other Victorian London locales. And though it’s easy to just pretend much of the time, the body-moving contraption and ominous oven indicated in Wheeler’s script have dramatic purpose, and are missed.

However, a good word is due for Tristan Roberson’s lighting. It helps define mood and place in many shades of gray.