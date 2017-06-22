Theresa Rebeck’s new play “Downstairs” is at ACT in Seattle through July 9.

The metaphor alarm sounds early in Theresa Rebeck’s new play “Downstairs,” a tightly compressed family drama set entirely in a partially unfinished basement.

Teddy (Brandon Ryan) is crashing downstairs in the house owned by his sister Irene (Christine Marie Brown), and he keeps fiddling with a desktop computer Irene insists doesn’t work. OK, it’s broken, Teddy allows, but only a little.

We get it, right? These are two people who have some fundamental issues that keep them from functioning healthily, but they’re going to be able to find a way forward. They’re only a little broken. The path has been mapped out for these two.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Downstairs’ by Theresa Rebeck. Through July 9, at ACT Theatre, Seattle; $18-$25 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

Well, sort of.

The emotional beats in Rebeck’s play are dysfunctional-family familiar, but they’re not unearned, and she weaves Teddy and Irene’s interlocking feelings of desperation in a way that’s absorbing, and eventually, harrowing.

Theatre22 and ACTLab’s production, directed by Julie Beckman, is a strong showcase for this material, with three actors who could’ve had these parts written specifically for them.

Ryan’s Teddy, who’s arrived at his sister’s looking for a place of shelter after a period of professional and personal upheaval, is jittery and unpredictable. He has a wild story about being poisoned by a coworker, and some barely repressed resentment about the disbursement of their mother’s estate. There are intimations of mental illness, but how much of that has been left in the past?

Half-formed explanations and hedged admissions tumble out of Ryan’s mouth and travel down a road seemingly of their own choosing. Sometimes, the rambling is just rambling; sometimes, it arrives somewhere suddenly poignant.

As for Irene, Brown shifts almost invisibly from cheery homemaker to suburban prisoner, and it’s hard to imagine Rebeck’s monologues of ennui and despair in better hands than these. Confessions about her alienation from her own clothing and the existential terror of preparing to take a package to the post office are riveting. Brown’s performance latches on to that nebulous horror of the banal, and turns it into high drama.

Rebeck does opt for a more traditional source of conflict with her third character, and it’s a mixed blessing. In the plus column, we get a terrifically menacing performance from John Q. Smith as Irene’s husband, Gerry, a man so assured of his control over his world, he makes no attempt to hide his vicious nihilism.

Teddy says Gerry is possessed by a demon — an outlandish claim that seems more and more reasonable as the play progresses. This is not a nuanced character, nor is he meant to be.

In the context of the play’s aims, that’s fine. Unfortunately, Gerry also inspires some abrupt narrative gymnastics that leave the second act feeling as unfinished as that basement. And wouldn’t you know it — that damn computer isn’t just a metaphor; it’s also a handy narrative device that gift-wraps a weirdly tidy ending.

That hastiness blunts some of the play’s effectiveness, but only some. This is still a vivid depiction of the way a home can be either a comforting cocoon or a suffocating straitjacket. Sometimes it’s both.