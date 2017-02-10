A review of “Storyville Rising,” a new show from Seattle Immersive Theatre about New Orleans’ red-light district — and the racism and exploitation that helped make it possible.

At first, “Storyville Rising,” the latest perambulatory show by Seattle Immersive Theatre, seems like a theme-park vision of early 1900s New Orleans: a dimly lit room with lamps and statuettes; Sazeracs and sparkling wine; flirty women in bustiers; a man hammering out early-jazz tunes on an upright piano topped with a few empty beer bottles; and a shy-looking blonde (“the new one,” our mustachioed host says with a leer) smiling coyly as you walk through the door.

The audience has entered a romanticized version of a bordello. The ride gets grim as the show goes on, culminating in a mixed-raced burlesque dancer ripping off a Ku Klux Klan robe, playing with a noose and dousing himself in gasoline.

But in the beginning, “Storyville” is a comfortable cartoon of old-school prostitution — a cartoon many nostalgia-jazz bands, circus acts and burlesque dancers have capitalized on — riffing off New Orleans’ 20-year experiment with a legally sanctioned red-light district. (Storyville got its name from city alderman Sidney Story, who wrote the original regulations for the 16-block zone; Story was reportedly annoyed that he became its namesake.)

But even after the first few moments in the bordello, there’s an undercurrent of tension. Why does that “new” blonde (Linnea Ingalls) look so unsettlingly young? Why is “Mamie Lavona, the Exotic Mulatta” (Amber Wolfe) singing the blues for a room of almost exclusively white people? And who’s the sulking creep (Tom Stewart) in the cream-colored suit and the cigar?

We’ll find out soon enough. “Storyville,” written and directed by David Crellin (former ringmaster for the now-defunct Circus Contraption), lets the audience relax into its tassels-and-pasties illusion — then it throws gut punches. Beyond the bordello bar tabs, it explores a different kind of price behind the party.

During the first drink or two, we listen to Madame J. (Colleen Carey) explain how she was roped into the prostitution business when her family kicked her out of the house for “a public scandal of the sexual character.” Then bordello manager Ms. Violet (Elena Flory-Barnes) matter-of-factly tells us how her virginity was auctioned off when she was just 12 years old.

By the end of the evening, the audience will have been shepherded through an imitation shantytown and a scuffed-up church hall for self-righteous sermons about sin and the “brazen” African-American women of Storyville (with some “drain this swamp” riffs on Donald Trump). On the night I attended, mildly tipsy audience members booed and hissed the preacher, saying “hail Satan!” as they left the church.

But the next scenes shut them up: A bracing monologue from the ghost of Robert Charles (Corey Spruill), a real-life black civil-rights activist who shot white police officers (and some other people) after being harassed for sitting on a stoop in a largely white neighborhood. “We always a crime,” Charles growls on a small stage in front of a shack. “We always a sin. We always guilty. We never goin’ win.”

Then the real shocker arrives: Three actors in KKK hoods and sheets come out for a dance by burlesque performer the Luminous Pariah, who strips and cradles a white KKK cone hat like a it’s an infant. The soundtrack oscillates between samples from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches and snippets of a KKK rally with people yelling “white power!”

The audience solemnly shuffled back into the bordello to a recorded version of the plaintive song “Goodbye Honky Town” by Drew Keriakedes, one of the musicians killed in the 2012 Cafe Racer shootings. (A few months before he was killed, Keriakedes explained he’d written the song after touring and playing gigs in exceptionally racist-seeming towns.)

In an interview after the show, the Pariah (Seneca Harper) said he’s been performing variations on that KKK routine for years — and has gotten strong reactions, particularly in a London show where people “were livid because, in their words, ‘This kind of thing doesn’t happen anymore.’ ” He responded: “This kind of thing does still happen, every day, all over the world … Convincing ourselves that we’re beyond prejudice is turning a blind eye to very real injustices.”

Amy Baldwin, Seattle Immersive Theatre’s associate artistic director, agreed. “In this country and beyond, we seem to suffer from amnesia,” she said. “Century-old struggles are still ongoing.”