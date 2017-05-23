Cafe Nordo revisits its homage to David Lynch with “Lost Falls,” a slightly revamped version of its 2012 show “Somethin’ Burning,” just in time to sync with Showtime’s resurrection of “Twin Peaks.” Expect gravy and “doughnuts.”

Welcome to Lost Falls, a spooky mythical town with more than a passing resemblance to the fictional burg of Twin Peaks. But here the “doughnuts” are disks of mashed potato. And the coffee is brown gravy.

David Lynch’s surreal cult TV series “Twin Peaks” has resurfaced as a Showtime cable-TV series that began airing Sunday, May 21. So Café Nordo is grabbing the opportunity to revive its own parody whodunit set near an imposing alpine waterfall.

The title of the dinner-theater company’s 2012 show was “Somethin’ Burning.” While there are a few tweaks, much about this version has remained the same — both the good (those dunkable doughnuts and Anastasia Workman’s sultry songs), and the meh (a clunky murder mystery tinged with supernatural eco-awareness).

THEATER REVIEW Cafe Nordo: ‘Lost Falls’ by Terry Podgorski. Through June 25 at Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 South Main St., Seattle; (800-838-3006 or cafenordo.com).

Once again, there are several suspects in the killing of Nordo Lefesczki, the fabled figurehead of Café Nordo and (in this time warp) the chef in a Lost Falls eatery. Did Nordo’s screechingly daffy ex-wife (Opal Peachey), gadding about with an imaginary Chihuahua on a leash, off him with a butcher knife? Did his embittered daughter (Ayo Tushinde) do the deed? Was it a local sleazebag motorcyclist and ladies’ man (Ryan Higgins), who’s also embroiled in shady real estate deals?

“Rashomon”-style, they give clashing accounts to special investigator Eliot Penn of what was cooking in and out of the kitchen the night Nordo met his doom. Penn is played, once again, by Evan Mosher, in a style similar to Kyle MacLachlan’s unflappably deadpan Special Agent Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks.”

While “Twin Peaks” is a deliberately inscrutable ode to film noir and rustic Americana, toeing the tightrope between camp and beguiling mystery, “Lost Falls” is often inscrutable to the point of tedium. Like “Somethin’ Burning”, it cries out for editing and more variation of mood and action.

What with the strident acting, convoluted dialogue, and ominous Cassandra-like warnings of eco-disaster by a ghostly interloper (Carol Thompson), it’s a relief whenever the small musical combo and slick, snappy crooner Devin Bannon launch into Workman’s original songs, evoking smoky roadhouses and sultry liaisons.

As for director-food designer Erin Brindley’s menu, why mess with perfection? It again serves up those faux doughnuts with “gravy,” a scrumptious beet parfait and other weird, clever takes on breakfast roadside fare.