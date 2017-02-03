The National Theatre of Scotland’s adaptation of the adolescent vampire story “Let the Right One In,” at the Moore Theatre through Feb. 12, marries the feeling of an Ingmar Bergman film with the usual ingredients of a toothy tale.

The romantic allure of love between vampires and (human) adolescents dates back at least to Bram Stoker’s classic horror tale “Dracula.” But it has had a highly commercial literary and cinematic resurgence since Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling “Twilight” novels (set in the Olympic Peninsula hamlet of Forks) emerged — followed by a crimson stream of TV series and films, among them Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” and CW’s long-running “The Vampire Diaries.”

One such bloodsucking saga has stood out among the rest in tone and artistry. The 2008 Swedish film “Let the Right One In” (based on a novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist) earned, unusually, high critical praise as well as cult horror status. An American TV spinoff debuts this year, while the National Theatre of Scotland’s recent stage adaptation continues to tour internationally, and runs here at the Moore Theatre through Feb. 12.

For vampire drama buffs (and I admit, I’m not in that loop), “Let the Right One In” has several stock components: A lonely small-town kid yearning for love. A tormented vampire thirsty for human contact. Clueless adults. And a lot of bared throats, ripe for the biting.

But the stage version by the relentlessly inventive Glasgow-based troupe, while not devoid of vampiric cliches, conjures the austere Scandinavian atmospherics and the psychological intensity of an Ingmar Bergman movie, sometimes expressed in spurts of dance and music as well as in spare dialogue.

The setting of director John Tiffany’s affecting staging, a forest backdrop of tall silvery birch trees, exploits the ancient archetype of woodlands as a place of magic and danger — a place so seductive in this instance that when a Swedish policeman warns youths not to venture into a local forest after a grisly murder there, Oskar (Cristian Ortega) can’t help himself.

The forest is Oskar’s haven from the bullies who taunt and beat him at school, and from his divorced mother’s embittered alcoholism at home. It is also the hideout of Eli (Lucy Mangan), a wan, isolated adolescent vampire whose only companion, Hakan (Ewan Stewart), is a much older-looking (pedophilic?) demon who can no longer meet her basic needs for blood or intimacy. (This, in a way, is also his twisted love story.)

What most attracts Eli to Oskar is his unspoiled innocence, a quality she lost centuries ago. What Oskar responds to in Eli? Her quick intelligence and interest in him, a friendless outsider who blooms in her presence.

Both seek not just love, but mutual definition and acceptance. “What are you?” asks Oskar, when he realizes Eli may not be female, or fully human. “What do you think I am?” answers Eli, adding “I’m not that” — “that” being a monster.

Their sensitively acted encounters are touching and chilling, sweet and eerie, and interrupted by appalling vampire attacks on townspeople and merciless bullying sessions. (One occurs at a school swimming pool, with a special effect that, unfortunately, was aborted by a technical snafu on opening night.)

Acts of gory terror are staples of the genre, and they are plentiful here. (Truth be told, too plentiful for me.) But “Let the Right One In” more creatively induces the creeps, and evokes depths of feeling, with the music of Olafur Arnalds and Gareth Fry’s sound design, a mercurial palette of swelling Wagnerian symphonics and sinister pulse-racing minimalism.

“Let the Right One In” is the third National Theatre of Scotland show that Seattle Theatre Group has presented, following “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart” and “Black Watch.” Each is unique so, please, let the next one in.