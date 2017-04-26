A review of local playwright Keiko Green’s “Nadeshiko,” which uses the voices of Asian women, past and present, to examine restrictive ideals of beauty and women’s roles.

The nadeshiko is a small, delicate flower, a pink and sweet-nectared member of the carnation family. It is also refers to a unit of pubescent girls enlisted by the Japanese military to bring aid and comfort to World War II pilots before suicidal air runs. And it is the title of an ambitious new work by Seattle dramatist Keiko Green, which needs more acceleration and better aim after lift-off.

Explored in M.G. Sheftall’s book “Blossoms in the Wind,” and in an informative lobby display at Center House Theatre, the Nadeshiko Unit is the most intriguing element in Sound Theatre’s premiere production – and the one that makes you want to investigate further.

The unit of 100 girls, some as young as 14, entertained the teenage farm boy pilots at the air base in Chiran, Japan, with songs and stories. And they waved them off with cherry blossoms, in warm farewells as the airmen flew off on suicide bombing missions.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Nadeshiko’ by Keiko Green. Through May 6, Center Theatre, Seattle Center; $25 (206-856-5520 or soundtheatrecompany.org).

In the play, a boldly inquisitive “nadeshiko” girl (portrayed by Mi Kang) follows an anxious pilot (Josh Kenji) around Chiran, and forms a gentle bond with him before his fatal flight.

How were such girls selected? What did they (and their parents) feel about their work, at the time and as recounted decades later?

Rather than digging in further, Green loops this promising motif around a pair of less focused or compelling ones.

Periodically, a feisty grandmother (an amusingly adorable Ina Chang) pops up to regale the audience with tidbits of wisdom from her own life, and complaints about her new status as a ghost. (She’s fun, but gimmicky.)

Yet the bulk of the play concerns the misadventures of Risa (Maile Wong), a modern-day unemployed American who needs quick cash and explores the erotic objectification of Asian females as a would-be sex worker. The scenes between Risa and a “white haired man” (Greg Lyle-Newton) she meets via a fetishistic assignment on Craigslist draw you in at first, then become repetitive and unconvincing – especially after she ditches the gig, then forces her friendship on this opaque, mild-mannered guy. (The act he wants performed, however, adds a genuine element of mystery and the unexpected.)

When she’s not annoying her mark, Risa appears in extended gal-talk exchanges/arguments with her strident, hectoring cousin Sue (also Mi Kang), who tries hard, over and over, to argue Risa out of joining her in the online porn biz. Why is Sue so aware of the un-p.c. nature of her job, but still so into it? More on that, and more development of Risa’s two-note character, could vary and enrich the proceedings.

Altogether “Nadeshiko” is a scattered study of how both Japanese and American culture have objectified young Asian women – as blushing flowers and as servants to male desires. There’s potential to illuminate more here. But too much of what’s said is rhetorical (in the video projections and dialogue), and not enough is affectingly dramatized.

It doesn’t help that director Kaytlin McIntyre allows Wong and Kang to rattle off much of their dialogue with such unvarying stridency. And there are few staging devices to help evocatively weave together past, present and the afterlife.

There is also a consistent undercurrent of rage in “Nadeshiko” that needs more motivation and mining. While you can make a political case for all the white-bashing wisecracks (“I love yelling at white men!,” “I like making white people pay!”), where is it coming from in the specific psyches of Risa and Sue? And how does it relate to what the pressed-into-service nadeshiko girls experienced in the name of patriotism?

There’s more than enough material here, historical and contemporary, for a more accomplished play, if Green wants to improve on what she has.