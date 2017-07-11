Picnic at a play: The 29th anniversary of Seattle Outdoor Theatre Festival at Volunteer Park brings a lot of Shakespeare, a little C.S. Lewis and some staged adaptations of Navajo stories.

For actors, outdoor theater is a chance to work on a production from the ground up — not only performing, but setting and striking the set, and moving from park to park like acting troupes of yore.

For audiences, it’s a different experience, too: more casual, more accessible and often more up-close and personal.

“You’re not allowed to be separated from the audience,” said Annie Lareau, a longtime director and performer of outdoor theater. “You’re right in it with them. That is a really fun and different and powerful experience.”

Theater preview Seattle Outdoor Theatre Festival Saturday and Sunday, (July 15-16), Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free. Full schedule at greenstage.org. Productions include: The 14/48 Projects (“Coyote Tails”); Freehold Theatre (“Hamlet”); GreenStage (“The Comedy of Errors,” “Richard II,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Hamlet”), Jet City Improv (“The Lost Folio”); Last Leaf Productions (“The Comedy of Errors”); Shakespeare Northwest (“Once Upon a Shakespearean Time”); Theater Schmeater (“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”); Wooden O (“Pericles,” “Much Ado About Nothing”); Young Shakespeare Workshop (“Hamlet”).

Seattle’s open-air theater season begins in earnest this weekend with two days of free performances at the Seattle Outdoor Theatre Festival in Volunteer Park.

The festival is the centerpiece of a summer filled with park shows across Western Washington — and plenty of familiar characters will tread the lawns.

Hamlet, naturally. Benedick and Beatrice, of course. Peter and Lucy from “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” for some non-Shakespeare representation.

And President Donald Trump.

OK, so that’s actually Duke Solinus of Ephesus in “The Comedy of Errors,” but the tousled mess of blondish hair, unnatural skin hue and red tie aren’t exactly subtle clues about the “you-know-who” he represents.

GreenStage, one of the founding theaters behind the outdoor festival, has performed Shakespeare’s entire canon over the years, and theaters regularly stage the mistaken-identity farce. But maybe not like this.

“If contemporary theater-makers are too scared of relating these stories to what’s going on in the world today, then we’re not even being as bold and interesting as ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ” said “Errors” director David Gassner.

GreenStage’s production, which also features gender-blind casting, expands Solinus’ role from frame-story plot catalyst to a character with a full-fledged story arc. Gassner wouldn’t say what the duke’s new fate might be, but that this staging is faithful to the original text.

Gassner’s take was in the works before the imbroglio surrounding The Public Theater’s Trump-like “Julius Caesar” in New York’s Central Park, a tempest that cost the theater corporate sponsorships and caused protesters to rush the stage at several performances. Those up in arms either hadn’t read the play or didn’t understand it, Gassner said.

For “The Comedy of Errors,” he added, the play’s fundamental nature — shtick and clowning — remains intact.

“What we’re not doing is taking this essentially knockabout comedy and turning it into a hard-core political statement,” Gassner said. “We have a particular leadership and a particular story, and they just sync together beautifully. We’re doing what comedians always do, which is to make fun of people in power.”

Wooden O, a co-founder of the Seattle Outdoor Theatre Festival, will stage Shakespeare’s romance “Pericles” — a first in the company’s history. (Seattle Shakespeare Company staged an indoor production in 2007.)

Scholars disagree about the play’s authorship — some argue portions were co-written with bar owner George Wilkins, which could be why the first half is what director Lareau calls “a little wackadoodle.” And incest and rape can make it a challenge to present for all-ages audiences.

On the other hand, its picaresque structure moves from outdoor location to outdoor location — perfect for a park setting — and Lareau added songs full of four-part harmonies composed by Matt Reed to enhance its magical, mystical feel.

“I’ve really leaned into the comedy, and leaned into the whimsical nature of it,” she said, “because that’s easier to digest on a lovely summer night while you’re picnicking.”

Other Shakespeare plays produced this year include “Much Ado About Nothing” (Wooden O), “Richard II” (GreenStage) and “Hamlet” (Freehold Theatre and Young Shakespeare Workshop).

For those who prefer the Bard in reduced portions, the festival features heavily abridged stagings of “Comedy of Errors” (Last Leaf Productions), “Hamlet” and “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” (GreenStage).

On the non-Shakespeare front, two family-oriented options: Theater Schmeater’s two-person “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” and 14/48 Projects’ “Coyote Tails,” adapted from Southwestern Navajo stories by local writer Zoey Cane Belyea.