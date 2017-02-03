Seattle Experimental Theater’s “As You Wish” runs through Feb. 14.

‘As You Wish’

Seattle Experimental Theater presents an improvised parody inspired by “The Princess Bride.” Runs through Feb. 14. Theatre Off Jackson, 409 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; $21-$31 (800-838-3006 or seattleexperimentaltheater.com).

‘Bring Down the House’

Seattle Shakespeare Company stages a two-part adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry VI” trilogy, adapted by Rosa Joshi and Kate Wisniewski. Part one is up and running. Part two opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Center House Theatre, lower level, Seattle Center; $31-$50 (206-733-8222 or seattleshakespeare.org).

‘The Cherry Orchard’

The final play written by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. It takes place on a country estate outside of Moscow where Madame Ranevskaya, her family, her friends and her servants all are “standing on the brink of social, political and economic changes.” Runs through Feb. 19. ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $20-$35 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

‘A Moveable Feast’

Book-It, in collaboration with Café Nordo, presents Ernest Hemingway’s tale of Paris during the 1920s. Ticket price includes four-course meal. Previews begin 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Café Nordo, 109 S. Main St., Seattle; $50-$90 (206-216-0833 or book-it.org).

‘Raisins in a Glass of Milk’

A one-act play that tells “shocking stories and experiences of actors of color from across the country.” Opens 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. 18th & Union, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle; $12-$25 (206-937-6499 or 18thandunion.org).