A skilled crew at ArtsWest in West Seattle puts on the first local production of the Tony-winning Broadway show. It runs through Dec. 23.

How Peter Pan got his name. Why Captain Hook lost his hand. The first bedtime story the motherless Lost Boys ever heard and from whom.

If not knowing the answers to these queries is keeping you up at night, or even if you haven’t given a minute’s thought to them, the captivating romp “Peter and the Starcatcher” will fill you in and make you care.

ArtsWest is mounting the first local production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway wonder, staged and choreographed with abundant skill and verve by Eric Ankrim. Though the production has a few rough spots, ArtsWest has marshaled an ensemble of super-energized young performers to cavort through this prequel to “Peter Pan.” And they do so with the eagerness of, well, a kid taking flight for the first time.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ by Rick Elise. Through Dec. 23, ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave. SW, Seattle; $19-$39.50 (206-938-0339 or artswest.org).

Such a kid, of course, would be Peter, sweetly played with the wary vulnerability of an abused waif by Trent Moury. But don’t expect the ageless boy dreamed up by Scottish author J.M. Barrie to dangle above the stage from wires and pulleys on this occasion.

Adapted with brio by Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) from the delightful “Peter and the Starcatchers” fantasy book series co-written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the show conjures stage magic with a slew of simple, handy props and with low-tech effects pulled off by a cast that also plays instruments, sings rousing choral numbers, narrates and acts out the ripping tale. They even get up in mermaid drag for a mirthful number evoking Bette Midler by way of Busby Berkeley.

When the intrepid young co-protagonist Molly (a tiptop Aly Gutierrez) and her eminent father Lord Aster (Ryan McCabe) hit the high seas bearing a valuable cache bound for Queen Elizabeth, they encounter some nasty buccaneers, and Molly teams up with “lost boy” Peter and his friends.

After some pirate shenanigans, and a switcheroo of cargo between two ships, the amusingly convoluted plot lands Peter, his two ragamuffin pals and the very plucky and initially condescending Molly into many a threatening jam. There are scary moments that could frighten smaller children, like a trip down into a ship’s bowels, and tense encounters with the leering head pirate Blackstache (Saxton Jay Walker) and his stumblebum gang.

The tale is assuringly contemporary in its feminist insistence that girls can be as smart (or smarter) and brave (or braver) as boys, and that mental agility and collaboration may help you out of jams more than swordplay or fisticuffs.

And Elice’s script is a feast of Dave Barry-esque wordplay – some borrowed, some new. Puns abound, and verbal stunts like having the tribe on a remote island speak a language replete with pasta names – cannoli, linguine, and manicotti. There are also conversations in fluent dodo (the language of the dodo bird).

Walker plays Blackstache with lanky, sneering charisma, spiced up with dashes of Little Richard and Richard Pryor outrageousness. He’s got stage presence to burn, but sometimes muffs choice jokes implanted in his moody, mock-Shakespearean ramblings by speeding through his lines.

Some actors, like Gutierrez, and Nathan Brockett as a randy nanny, master their English accents well, though a few others (including the rather wooden McCabe) slip in and out of Brit-speak. And a reminder that in the cozy ArtsWest Playhouse, a little group shouting goes a long way.

But what you need to know most about “Peter and the Starcatcher” is that it’s a boatload of fun, a new spin on a myth as timeless as its title character.