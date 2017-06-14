Performance Picks for June 16-July 2, 2017, include “Cabaret,” “Welcome to Braggsville” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Want to see a show? Each week, Seattle Times critics offer a few opinions. We haven’t seen them all, but here are excerpts from reviews and best guesses.

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

Seattle Times critic Misha Berson writes: “The demon barber of Fleet Street has set up shop in West Seattle. At ArtsWest Playhouse, you can sit inches from Sweeney Todd as he slashes his way toward perdition in the gripping Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler ‘penny dreadful’ musical … ArtsWest’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ is plenty taut and tense, and anchored by darkly charismatic leading man Ben Gonio. Gonio’s robust baritone and glowering ferocity fit the role perfectly. As Sweeney prepares his bloody vengeance against those who’ve wronged him (and a few poor sods who haven’t), Gonio is like a looming thundercloud gathering barometric pressure before a horrific storm. Gonio is well-matched by Corinna Lapid Munter, another admirable vocalist and a cheeky comedian who, as Mrs. Lovett, becomes Sweeney’s accomplice.” Through July 1, ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $29-$39.50 (206-938-0339 or artswest.org).

‘Welcome to Braggsville’

A naive, well-meaning white kid from Georgia becomes the first person in his family to attend college. He shows up at University of California, Berkeley, where people think he’s an evil freak for being from the South, so he makes friends with a band of multiethnic misfits. The kid unintentionally sparks a classroom conflagration when he says that his town stages Civil War re-enactments. Encouraged by their peers and professors, the band of misfits heads to Braggsville to stage a “performative intervention” with a fake, theatrical lynching. Things go poorly for everyone involved, from the misfits to the people of Braggsville. This production, adapted for Book-It by theater artist Josh Aaseng and poet Daemond Arrindell, is a marvelous lightning rod for our current conversations about race, politics and ignorance. The fact that the kid was spurred on by his foolish Berkeley professors — and that his white-supremacist friends in Braggsville know more about the black community there than he does — should open a Pandora’s box of post-show conversation for anyone who attends. Through July 2, Book-It Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre at the Armory, Seattle; $15-$55 (206-216-0833 or book-it.org).

‘Cabaret’

As Prince once sang, “dig, if you will, the picture”: A decadent bar in a decadent age where self-obsessed men and women are exploring art, ideas, sexuality, social relations and everything else under the sun. They have no idea that a meteor made of fascism, duplicity and hate is about to slam straight directly onto their heads. Sound familiar? The beauty of John Kander and Frank Ebb’s musical lies in watching the characters’ facial expressions change from scene to scene as they realize they’ve been playing in a nice, lukewarm pot of water and the politics of their nation-state have suddenly slapped a lid on top of them and started turning up the heat. A touring Broadway production running through June 25, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; from $30 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

Brendan Kiley: 206-464-2507 or bkiley@seattletimes.com