Kate Wallich + The YC and Madboots Dance

Local choreographer Kate Wallich makes dance that feels like a hookup and a romance at the same time, both groping through an abandoned warehouse with heavy, postindustrial drones as a soundtrack. She also runs a Sunday “dance church” session at Velocity Dance Center, a class that’s part lesson and part improvised catharsis. For her latest performance, she pairs with the New York-based, all-male company Madboots, whose mission statement says: “Men are weak. Men are delicate … Men are inferior” and a bunch of other short sentences about men that ends with: “Men are lost. Men are lost.” The Boston Globe calls Madboots’ work “refreshing, often thrilling straightforwardness.” This split bill of new works at Velocity Dance Center could be a dip into the dreamworld between masculinity and femininity in the early 21st century. June 29-July 2, Velocity Dance Center, 1621 12th Ave., Seattle; $17-$50 (velocitydancecenter.org).

‘Downstairs’

Seattle Times critic Dusty Somers writes: “The metaphor alarm sounds early in Theresa Rebeck’s new play, ‘Downstairs,’ a tightly compressed family drama set entirely in a partially unfinished basement. Teddy (Brandon Ryan) is crashing downstairs in the house owned by his sister Irene (Christine Marie Brown), and he keeps fiddling with a desktop computer Irene insists doesn’t work. OK, it’s broken, Teddy allows, but only a little. We get it, right? These are two people who have some fundamental issues that keep them from functioning healthily, but they’re going to be able to find a way forward. They’re only a little broken … Well, sort of. Half-formed explanations and hedged admissions tumble out of Ryan’s mouth and travel down a road seemingly of their own choosing. Sometimes, the rambling is just rambling; sometimes, it arrives somewhere suddenly poignant.” Through July 9, ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $18-$25 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

‘Pressure Cooker: Please Open Your Mouth’

There’s something inherently masochistic about dinner theater: You pay good money to be told what to eat and what spectacles to enjoy. If you want to take that experience to its logical conclusion, Cafe Nordo — which has a large following in Seattle — introduces an experimental project, “Please Open Your Mouth,” which promises to turn “Nordo’s Culinarium into a clandestine supper club where members explore their wildest and most taboo food fantasies and fetishes.” (“Most taboo”? What are they going to do? Carve up a cadaver and serve it with a side salad?) This experience, according to Nordo press-release central, is “not for the fussy” though “safewords do come with the price of admission.” If dinner theater is an experiment in light masochism, this is my sadistic comment: The safest words are the ones unspoken because you keep your mouth shut. Nevertheless, you might be the type of person who’s into this kind of thing. July 6-10 at Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 S. Main St., Seattle; $60 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

‘Welcome to Braggsville’

This is your last weekend to see “Braggsville,” Book-It’s adaptation of T. Geronimo Johnson’s novel about a well-meaning, naive Georgia kid who is way out of his political depth at UC Berkeley. When his classmates learn his small town still stages Civil War re-enactments, D’aron takes a few of his new friends to stage a “performative intervention” — a mock lynching. As you can probably guess, the stunt goes very poorly for everyone. The local adaptation, by (white) theater artist Josh Aaseng and (black) poet Daemond Arrindell, features 14 actors in a long, but surprisingly tight and tense production. See “Braggsville” before it’s gone. Through July 2, Book-It Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre at the Armory, Seattle; $15-$55 (206-216-0833 or book-it.org).

