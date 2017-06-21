Here are several recommendations for the week of June 23.

Want to see a show? Each week, Seattle Times critics offer a few opinions. We haven’t seen them all (some haven’t opened yet), but here are excerpts from reviews and best guesses.

‘Cabaret’

Seattle Times critic Dusty Somers writes: “There aren’t many moments in musical theater that stick in your craw like the rug-pulling finish of ‘If You Could See Her’ from ‘Cabaret,’ in which a playful tune about a romance with a gorilla turns suddenly poisonous. The John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, with a book by Joe Masteroff that traces back to a Christopher Isherwood novel, has the ability like no other to follow a shot of razzle-dazzle with a deeply discomfiting chaser. The latest national tour, now on stage at the Paramount, is proof enough. At a recent performance, laughs and applause had a way of dissolving into uneasy quiet as the show’s depictions of fascism and hate revealed themselves, smuggled in discreetly under cover of hedonistic decadence.” Through June 25, Paramount Theatre, Seattle; tickets from $30 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

In this newish comedy by Matthew Lopez, which premiered in New York in 2015, a young Elvis impersonator figures out how to make more bucks — as a drag queen. The career move makes sense in the abstract: fancy outfits, lip-syncing, makeup. What else is an Elvis impersonator than a performer in drag? But the play takes place in the Florida panhandle, where not everybody shares that point of view. This production is directed by David Bennett and stars some great local actors, including Charles Smith, Timothy McCuen Piggee and Adam Standley. Through July 12, ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $20-$68 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).