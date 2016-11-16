“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour — part theater experiment, part social experiment — requires each night’s actor to know nothing about the script before the show begins.

Do not Google “White Rabbit Red Rabbit.” In fact, you probably shouldn’t even read this review.

You won’t want to ruin the surprise.

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” — a startlingly poignant play for one actor by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour — is part script and part social experiment.

According to Soleimanpour’s instructions, the actor (and, ideally, the audience) should know nothing about “Rabbit” before it begins with someone walking onstage, pulling a script out of an envelope and reading its first lines: “OK. So I have just opened the envelope. I’ve begun to read, and I have no idea what’s going to happen. You, the audience, might or might not clap at this point.”

Every performance needs a fresh actor — just as, this allegorical play tells us, every regime needs fresh rabbits.

By the end, audience members have been given instructions to play certain characters (a rabbit who goes to the circus, a bear who stops the rabbit, a note-taker who will write down important details) and have heard the playwright wonder aloud, via the actor, how we feel about following them.

“It’s a bit scary, yes,” Soleimanpour wrote in his 2010 script. “But don’t be afraid … YOU live in MY future, and this gives YOU authority over ME.” Those lines might sound enigmatic here — but in the context of the play, after we’ve all politely followed instructions, they’re chilling. But “Rabbit” isn’t humorless. At one point, Soleimanpour describes himself to his audience: “If you want to visualize me, my hair is black, my eyes are bluish green … and I’m HAIRY, like a chewing gum stuck on the floor of a barber shop.”

Soleimanpour wrote “Rabbit” while living in Tehran, forbidden to leave the country because he’d sought conscientious-objector status to avoid serving in the Iranian military. Since then, his “message in a bottle,” as Seattle producer David Gassner describes it, has been performed around the world. Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, George Takei and Cynthia Nixon have all volunteered to undergo Soleimanpour’s experiment.

One evening last weekend, local actor Peggy Gannon performed the play with a mix of wonder and — under the circumstances, enchantingly raw — confusion. Watching her face as she worked through the script was like watching someone on her own, exploring a museum at night.

Soleimanpour’s contract for “Rabbit,” now running at 18th and Union (a new name for the old space formerly run by New City Theater), requires special language in the news release: “Urgent … this play is NOT overtly political, and should not be portrayed as such … we ask the press to be judicious in their reportage.”

It’s impossible to overlook the politics in “Rabbit” — though the politics stretch beyond Iran and feel like a mélange of the British panto tradition (which uses audience participation and satire) and the infamous Stanford prison experiment of 1971 (in which students, once given a hypothetical hierarchy to inhabit, savaged one another).

Power, “Rabbit” says, is moral quicksand. Even when we obey seemingly innocent orders, we can quickly find ourselves stuck. We are all implicated — whether we know it or not.