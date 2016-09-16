The Seattle branch of Broadway Across America says subscription sales are up 45 percent this year after it announced the award-winning musical “Hamilton” would come to the Paramount Theatre in its 2017-18 season.

“Hamilton,” the virally popular, hip-hop-inflected musical about the first secretary of the treasury of the United States, has been a windfall for local theater presenters across the nation — and it’s two years away.

In Seattle, for example, subscription sales for the local branch of Broadway Across America are up 45 percent since the company started offering guaranteed seats for the touring version of “Hamilton” to those who purchased subscriptions for 2016-17 and 2017-18. Broadway Across America presents touring shows in dozens of cities across the U.S. — BAA’s Seattle shows are typically performed at the Paramount Theatre.

Current subscriptions for BAA start at $155 for a Tuesday-night seat and are being sold throughout November.

But buying a subscription, Furlong said, isn’t the only way for Seattle-area residents to get tickets to “Hamilton” Some single tickets, she said, may be available — but becoming a renewing subscriber “is simply the best way to guarantee seats today to ‘Hamilton.’ ” The exact tour dates for BAA’s 2017-18 season haven’t been announced yet. (You can find more information at seattle.broadway.com.)

“Hamilton,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has won several Tony Awards, a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. As Hamilton, who was played by Miranda on Broadway, raps in the song “My Shot”: “I’m just like my country/I’m young, scrappy and hungry … I’m past patiently waiting/I’m passionately smashing every expectation!”

“Hamilton” has fulfilled its own prophecy.