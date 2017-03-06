“Milk Like Sugar” at ArtsWest follows a trio of teens who pressure one another to have babies to make up for the neediness in their lives, both financial and emotional.

Coach. Burberry. Air Jordan.

Three trash-talking teenage girlfriends sling around names of luxury consumer brands with the confidence that they, too, will own the kind of baby stroller that Beyoncé buys for her kids — and soon.

Their bravado, laced with ignorance and neediness, makes Kirsten Greenidge’s well-received, extended one-act “Milk Like Sugar” a vivid, humorous but also saddening experience. The Seattle debut of the play at ArtsWest Playhouse is marred by uneven acting and direction, but not wholly undermined by it.

Remember those sensational news stories in 2008 about “pregnancy pacts,” vows made by some Massachusetts high-schoolers to bear babies together? Most teen pregnancies are actually unplanned, and they have sharply declined in recent years. But the U.S. still has the highest incidence of them — twice the rate, for example, of Canada.

For the trio of inner-city BFFs in “Milk Like Sugar,” getting “knocked up” together is a test of peer loyalty, and an imagined source of pride, love and baby-shower bling. But while the already “p.g.” Margie (Nastacia Guimont) is giddily deluded about the demands of parenthood, and tough customer Talisha (Jay O’Leary) puts up with an abusive lover in exchange for “baby juice” and a new cellphone, Annie (Allyson Lee Brown) develops some doubts about the plan.

As she celebrates her birthday by getting a new tattoo, this impressionable 16-year-old is swayed by intense peer pressure. But she is also receptive to the influence of Malik (Dmitri Woods), a stargazer and studious boy who urges her to have ambitions beyond impoverished, premature childbearing. (The play’s title refers to not settling for granulated powdered milk instead of the real thing.)

In several moving scenes, Annie is also drawn to the evangelical Christianity of a new friend, Keera (a poignant Lindsay Zae Summers), who is the opposite of a material girl. And wrenchingly, Annie confronts the example of her own dour, unloving mother, Myrna (Marlette Buchanan), whose maternal spirit has been sapped by the drudgery of janitorial work and ditching her dreams to raise three kids.

There’s a lot going on in “Milk Like Sugar,” as it questions choices and values, while considering the unmet emotional needs and societal forces that drive them. At times the playwright seems to be ticking off a list of concerns, without sufficiently exploring them. (It’s hard to get a handle on the tattoo artist, portrayed by Andre G. Brown.)

But raw vitality and honesty lift this caring but unblinking tale way beyond a TV movie and other treatments of the baby-pact phenomenon, including the simplistic Fox News tut-tutting.

It is unfortunate, though, that some of the acting here under Malika Oyetimein’s direction can be stiff and overstated — but what’s worse, so poorly articulated. Especially in the tattoo-parlor scenes, the girls’ jivey, slang-infused chatter is rushed and blurred. When not enunciated with snap and crackle, we miss laughs, allusions and cross-dynamics.

Buchanan’s Myrna and Summers’ heart-tugging Keera are most cogent, verbally and expressively. And though she mumbles and murmurs some dialogue, Brown captures Annie’s innate innocence, her sweetness and sparkle.

Oyetimein has covered many of the production’s short set changes with vigorous but rather gratuitous dance sequences. They really aren’t needed: Jenny Littlefield’s graffiti-adorned mural of a young woman’s stunning face and sound designer Stephon Dorsey’s savvy urban mixtape do the job perfectly.