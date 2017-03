The smash musical full of ABBA hits comes to the city March 28.

The ABBA-flavored musical “Mamma Mia!” is embarking on its Very.Last.Tour. If you aren’t one of the 60 million people who have seen the show worldwide, or even if you are, ┬áhere’s how to see it in Seattle:

The musical will be on stage at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Tuesday March 28 through Sunday, April 2. Go online to www.stgpresents.org, www.ticketmaster.com, or call 800-745-3000. You can get tickets at the Paramount box office, too. Tickets start at $25.