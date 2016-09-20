Monologuist Mike Daisey — who got his start in Seattle with a show about Amazon.com and got in trouble when he fabricated some details about visiting a Chinese city with iPhone factories — takes on Trump in a new show on “hacking journalism” and lying in public.

Mike Daisey has a thing for people with big egos — the monologuist has made shows about American power-mongers like L. Ron Hubbard and P.T. Barnum. He also knows what it’s like to get caught lying to the American public. His most infamous piece, about Apple and Steve Jobs, nearly ruined his career because Daisey fabricated some of the details.

Now Daisey, who had his first big break in Seattle, is taking on Donald Trump in a performance that is, in some ways, a reflection on the Steve Jobs fracas by analyzing a politician who has his own loose relationship with the truth.

In “The Trump Card,” coming Thursday to the Neptune Theater, Daisey says he playfully dissects Trump’s stage skills as a lesson and a warning.

He describes the show as “that classic magician’s trick where a magician deconstructs what another magician showed you — Donald Trump is a performer, I’m a performer, and I’m uniquely qualified to tell you why his campaign works.”

Trump and Daisey may be on different ends of the political spectrum, but they share similar technologies: one person, a stage, some rhetorical devices to win over an audience — plus the small army of directors, advisers and theater technicians living behind the scenes.

“My skill set,” Daisey said, “is Donald Trump’s skill set.”

You might remember Daisey as the performer who got his start in Seattle with “21 Dog Years,” a scathingly funny 2001 solo show about working at Amazon.com during its early days. You might also remember him being raked over the coals in 2012 after he confessed to lying about some parts of his trip to Shenzhen, China — where iPhones and iPads are made — for his show “The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs.” (The National Public Radio program “This American Life” aired an excerpt of “Jobs.” A few months later, it devoted a full episode to retracting it, including a fraught interview between Daisey and radio host Ira Glass.)

In the aftermath of the scandal, Daisey argued that he’s a performer, not a journalist, putting him in the middle of the long debate about people who play with the gaps between truth, lies and “truthiness” in writing, performance and politics: JT Leroy, James Frey, Jayson Blair’s faked New York Times stories — and Daisey himself.

“I was out there, using the tools of journalism, but I’m not a journalist,” Daisey said. “Being on the far side of that moment feels like a baptism or transformation — it was my own mistake to claim the journalistic authority that other people have worked so hard for.” People now, he said, “say ‘oh, well, he’s an unreliable narrator,’ which is a great place to be for an artist. Because, guess what? Everybody is an unreliable narrator!”

“The Trump Card” began as a character study 14 months ago. Daisey, who now lives in New York City, contends that Trump owes a lot of his success to Roy Cohn, a right-wing attorney recently described by The New York Times as “Senator Joseph McCarthy’s Red-baiting consigliere,” and who worked with Trump for over a decade.

Cohn, Daisey thinks, taught Trump about manipulation and power.

“Donald Trump is an instinctively, incredibly gifted performer,” Daisey said, “and actually funny when he’s performing, if you can set aside what he’s actually saying. He has pried all the filters off his id and says things as they occur to him in real time. We talk about this all the time in the theater. He’s ‘in the moment’ and saying things that aren’t factually true; he tells rambling, self-effacing stories — when you’re open or people feel like you’re being open, people connect with you.”

In Daisey’s view, Trump shares traits with comedians like Lenny Bruce and Robin Williams: He’s unpredictable. “He’ll change his position seven times in one sentence and then say, ‘I’ll get back to you on that.’ … He’s good. He’s really, really good.”

“The Trump Card” could also be seen as a sequel to Daisey’s “How Theatre Failed America,” a 2008 monologue about how the top-heavy bureaucracies of nonprofit theaters were killing the U.S. public’s ability to see theater — ticket prices climbed too high, artists weren’t getting paid enough to generate new work while also paying their rent, an elite cabal of theater gatekeepers emerged. As a result, he said, many Americans never get the chance to learn what a performance is. And some voters’ failure to understand that Trump’s campaign is a work of political theater (with life-or-death consequences), he said, is partly due to their ignorance about how theatrical tricks work.

“I hate to be a jerk and say: ‘Ha-ha! I told you so!’ But people are just watching a performance and saying: ‘There goes Donald Trump again, saying something all Trump-y!’ ”

The populist anger of the 2016 election, he said, isn’t limited to the right: “It’s coming over the levee on both sides — a lot of the anger that fueled Bernie Sanders’ campaign is the same that’s fueling Trump’s campaign.”

Yet if Daisey and Trump share the same technologies, and have a public stage where they can fabricate at will, what’s the difference between them?

“My goal is to create a great evening for people,” Daisey said. “His goal is the naked accumulation of power — I, unlike him, am not trying to become the demagogue of the free world.”

The journalists he watches on TV, he said, are baffled by Trump because they play by different rules. “There’s no fact-checking with him — he’s great sitting in interviews saying things he knows aren’t true, and the journalist knows are not true. He’s very good at slipping out of the net. Because it’s journalism, the host of ‘Meet the Press’ is not allowed to say: ‘Go (expletive) yourself — shut off his feed!’ ”

Daisey’s monologues have always played with the gap between perception and reality — from star-struck Bezos employees to the bunkum of showmen like P.T. Barnum. But since he was thrown into headlines after “Jobs” in 2012, Daisey said he “became rabidly interested” in how the media “constructs its rules and its authority.”

His next show, he added with a wry smile in his voice, is about the death of American journalism.