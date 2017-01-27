This week’s highlights: a stage version of the 2008 Swedish horror film; an all-but-forgotten Jerry Herman musical; two comedies with ties to the silver screen and a Tony award-winning drama by John Guare.

‘Let the Right One In’

National Theatre of Scotland presents a stage version of the Swedish novel and 2008 film by John Ajvide Lindqvist about the relationship between a boy and a vampire. Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $30-$75 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

‘Mack & Mabel’

Sing Out Louise! Theatricals presents a concert version of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s musical about the relationship between a director and an actress in Hollywood from 1911 to 1930. Final performances 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. SecondStory Repertory, 16587 N.E. 74th St., Redmond Town Center, Redmond; (800-838-3006 or soltheatricals.org).

‘My Man Godfrey’

Adapted from the 1936 movie, this comedy is set in Depression-era New York City and revolves around a romance between a “forgotten man” and a young socialite. Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Runs through Feb. 18. Theater Schmeater, 2125 Third Ave., Seattle; $24-$30 (800-838-3006 or schmeater.org).

‘Room Service’

“Taproot Theatre stages John Murray and Allen Boretz’s comedy that inspired the 1938 Marx Brothers classic film. Previews 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 1-2. Taproot Theatre Company, 204 N. 85th St., Seattle; $27-$47 (206-781-9707 or taproottheatre.org).

‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Theatre9/12 stages John Guare’s Tony Award-winning play about a wealthy Manhattan couple who are visited upon by a college student. Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Runs through Feb. 19. Trinity Episcopal Church, 609 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5-$50 (800-838-3006 or theatre912.com).