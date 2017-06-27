Shoppers and the curious turn out for Intiman Theatre’s warehouse sale after it loses some 3,000 square feet of storage space. Among the treasures were wings from “Angels in America.”

“We’re just weirdos,” Doree Desberg told me as she stood with her friend, Nicole Wivell outside the Second Use Building Materials warehouse in South Seattle.

Hey, me too. I was just as eager to get into The Intiman Theatre’s warehouse sale of props, costumes, furniture and supplies. (A bearskin rug! Busts of all sizes! And so many chairs.)

But I was also a little worried. When you hear of a theater selling things off, your mind races to financial troubles. Locked doors, blank marquees and stages permanently dark.

And let’s not forget: President Donald Trump has proposed deep cuts to the National Endowment the Arts (NEA).

Turns out the Intiman isn’t losing money, according to financial director Evan Tucker. It’s just losing storage space. Some 3,000-square-feet of it, donated by Starbucks for more than a decade.

Now that the coffee company needs it for offices, the Intiman needed to purge.

At the stroke of 8 a.m., appraiser Chris Foss greeted the crowd with instructions, and this caveat: “I can’t guarantee the functionality of the items. Some are true antiques, and some are hollowed out and filled with Styrofoam.”

Heija Nunn, a vintage dealer from the Eastside, was first in line, focused on a giant bust that turned out to be Styrofoam — and perfect.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “Right up my alley. Anything with eyes, a face or naked.”

Eric Dickman and Maggie Larrick came looking for props for The Burien Actors Theatre, where Dickman is the artistic director and Larrick the managing director.

“These are pretty rare,” Dickman said of the sale. “Usually you see this when a company goes bankrupt. But I get it. You do your show, you put it all in storage.”

Despite their scouring, Dickman and Larrick didn’t find much they could use.

“There’s nothing here that fits our next two seasons,” he said.

Others weren’t as discriminating.

“It appears to be a cloth sandwich,” Chris Covell said of the prop he pulled from a box of foam and plaster baked goods. “I’m giving it to my brother for Christmas.”

Covell didn’t have a plan; he was just curious to see what a theater would be selling off.

“My wife was nervous that I would buy a bunch of crazy things,” he said. (Nope. Just one.)

Then there was Michael Ng, a professor of Roman history at Seattle University, who also came looking for a bust. But his quest was exactly that.

“I thought there was a Socrates, but no,” he said. “It was a random, look-alike philosopher.”

He left instead with a portable writing desk that he plans to take with him on a volunteer archaeological dig in Romania. Like you do.

“It’s a different crowd for us,” said Alison Guinn, co-owner of Foss Appraisal Service, which put on the sale. “We usually have the same, predictable antique-dealer crowd.”

But here were cosplay (costume play) and steam-punk enthusiasts, sorting through the capes and baseball jerseys, the spears and spikes, the guns and goggles.

Steve Smith, who helps with the production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Tacoma, quickly nabbed a $100 coffin that was used in the 2007 world premiere production of “Prayer for My Enemy.”

I reunited with Wivell, who had been eyeing a pair of angel wings — one of two sets for sale, both used on separate Intiman productions of “Angels in America.”

“It’s the last thing I need, but how pretty are those?” she asked.

Pretty — and historic. The older pair were used when the Intiman became the first regional theater company awarded the rights to produce “Angels” after it won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play. The complete play ran for two years and reached more than 63,000 patrons, according to the Intiman website, and is one of its “most enduring achievements.”

In that case, they should have hung the wings in the theater lobby.

(Ultimately, Wivell walked out with a glass dome to put over a bird’s nest she found — but no wings. They went to a man who also bought a matching skirt.)

Every once in a while, a single sound erupted from the quiet buzz: a limp blow on a trumpet. A bicycle bell. The snap of a cap gun.

A kid picked up an ice-cream scooper and squeezed the handle dramatically.

“Practical use!” he said to no one in particular.

Most everything went (and they’re still tallying receipts): chairs and tables, glassware and dishes. Hats and coats and a deluge of wellies and umbrellas from a long-ago production of “Singing in the Rain.” Office supplies and a gas grill complete with fake hamburgers.

There was an antique wheelchair, but also dozens of chairs of all types: kitchen and cane back, rocking and backless.

“It is all stuff that can have some life beyond a theater,” Tucker said. “A chair is just a prop until it goes back to being a chair again.”