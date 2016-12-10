A review of “House of Dinah,” at On the Boards through Sunday.

If “House of Dinah” had a motto, it might be, “Let your freak flag fly.”

When a waiter recounts the torment of being denounced by the entire family, and the whole neighborhood, as a “freak,” a trio of hard-nosed mentors has a remedy for the the trauma: show ’em all by pushing through the victimhood and self-loathing to self-affirmation and pride.

Premiering at On the Boards, directed by Andrew Russell and scripted by New York playwright Jerome A. Parker, “House of Dinah” is is clearly influenced by Jean Genet’s “The Maids” and steeped in the subculture of “POC [people of color] queer folk,” as Parker terms it.

Its African-American “queens” bridge two generations, and show differing levels of self-affirmation as they dance, sing, sass, sashay, fight, strut, mentor and mope. The setting is a mystical tavern. And the Dinah in “Dinah” is the late pop/blues/jazz singer Dinah Washington, whose repertoire is sung by the cast and played from albums by the Queen of the Jukeboxes herself.

Staged on a long, elevated runway with audience on opposite sides, the performance piece conjures a mysterioso aura and an otherworldly time warp. It has a rigorous physicality and glam, and evokes empathy for a long marginalized group.

However, at nearly two hours (with no intermission) it is languorous to a fault, with repetitious interludes and some bluntly obvious messages.

Kathya Alexander, the strongest singer and regal queen mother, opens the show as Tamika with an affecting poetic reverie about Washington’s music. It isn’t blue, but “deep purple” and “shouting red” and “whispering green,” she insists. And its hues color her bittersweet memories of working as a cook for an abusive employer.

Her fellow royals are the big, fierce Gladys (Brace Evans) and Felicia (Ade Connere), a stern, lithesome figure in an eye-popping dominatrix getup.

The trio are served, anxiously, by the athletic, emphatic dancer Wilhelmina (Stefan Richmond). Then drag performer Lady (Randy Ford) blows in from the street. Bloodied, dress torn, she’s a pathetic mess. She insists the president is a close friend, and threatens to call him about not being treated well in this joint.

In fact she’s mostly treated by the mama queens with disdain, revulsion and sadistic superiority, and also abused by Dani Tirrell’s slam dance choreography. Can her delusions shatter, and proud self emerge, through the elders’ memories of triumphing over oppression?

The testimony about how those with nontraditional gender identities are cruelly punished in our culture is powerful. (A publicized spate of hate crimes on Capitol Hill injured well-known performers such as Ade Connere and Robbie Turner.)

And Washington’s tunes are apropos. Her distinctive voice is a sting and a caress, and her iconic hits (i.e. “What a Difference a Day Makes”) and low-down blues express pain and mastery in the same breath.

“Dinah’s House” is in need of some major editing, however, and further shaping. Then it might communicate with equal vigor but much less slack.