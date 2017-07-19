A mythic tale of potions, charms, musical ambitions and liberation from victimhood.

Be careful what you wish for, especially when it comes from your friendly neighborhood medicine woman.

​In Katori Hall’s play “Hoodoo Love” at Center Theatre, Toulou, an aspiring Memphis blues singer with a hurtful past, welcomes the ministrations of Candylady, an elderly former slave with a potion and a ritual for every dilemma.

​As in many a mythic tale, however, elixirs for winning love and wishing harm don’t always work the charm. As Candylady advises, free will can really botch things up.

Theater review ‘Hoodoo Love’ Through July 30, Sound Theatre Company, Cetner Theatre at Seattle Center Armory; $25 general (some pay what you can performances available (206-856-5520 or soundtheatrecompany.org.

Though set in the 1930s, “Hoodoo Love” (now in its vivid local premiere by Sound Theatre Company and the Lorraine Hansberry Project) is steeped in antebellum African-American lore and in modern feminist convictions. Redolent with steamy blues and erotic imagery, it is less about a young woman’s musical ambitions than her liberation from victimhood at the hands of men — be they rapacious or just unreliable.

​ “Hoodoo Love” preceded Hall’s best-known play, “The Mountaintop,” a supple, meaningful dialogue between Martin Luther King Jr. and a feisty female spirit. Here, too, her writing is ripe with sensuality and gritty candor, though by the end the story gets mired in melodrama at the expense of mystery.

The program warns “Hoodoo Love” is suitable for “mature” patrons ages 16 and up. The multiple reasons why begin with a sexually explicit, partially nude opening scene between Toulou (Porscha Shaw) and her lover, Ace (Andre G. Brown), a rambling, gambling bluesman with a gal at every whistle stop.

Toulou, who has left an abusive family behind in the sticks, wants Ace’s full attention — amorously but also musically. And Candylady (earthy Eva Abram) has advice and yarns aplenty to dispense. (She recalls her late husband as “the only man who glazed my Sunday ham right.”)

From her next-door cabin stocked with drying plants and medicinal jars, she dispenses roots and spells to bring on the love and opportunity Toulou craves. Then the girl’s dissolute preacher brother Jib (Corey Spruill) arrives, uninvited and dangerous.

It takes too long to know Toulou isn’t, as Ace fears, merely a country church singer who can’t cut it with him on the cabaret circuit. Scraps of Hall’s original, train-themed blues songs are performed, but it’s not until voodoo and human nature go awry that we hear the full power of Shaw’s pleasing (and underutilized) singing voice. (Recorded twangy incidental guitar riffs by blues notable Chic Street Man are also heard.)

Brown makes an appealing, dapper ladies’ man. But as the play and director Malika Oyetimein’s staging push into darker, more violent territory, both he and Spruill get broader, louder and less interesting.

In Act 2, trouble and abuse pile on, and Toulou’s mettle is sorely tested. Thankfully, she’s not a simplistic character, and Shaw changes before us in micromoments of desire, fear, rage and determination from a naive seeker to someone who endures and persists at all costs — a not entirely heroic achievement, painted by a dramatist whose subsequent scripts have built on this early effort.