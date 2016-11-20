”A Christmas Story,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are among the shows on Seattle-area stages this holiday season.

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

Ends 12/11 Seattle Children’s Theatre, Charlotte Martin Theatre, 201 Thomas St., Seattle; $22-$45 (206-441-3322 or sct.org).

“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical”

Ends 12/11 Jewel Box Theatre, 225 Iverson St., Poulsbo; $15-$17 (800-838-3006 or jewelboxpoulsbo.org).

“A Christmas Story”

Ends 12/18 Paradise Theatre, 9911 Burnham Drive N.W., Gig Harbor; $10-$27 (253-851-7529 or paradisetheatre.com).

“A Christmas Story”

Ends 12/18 Western Washington Center for the Arts, 521 Bay St., Port Orchard; $15-$18 (360-769-7469 or wwca.us).

“Peter and the Starcatcher”

Ends 12/23 ArtsWest Playhouse, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $19-$39.50 (206-938-0339 or artswest.org).

“Singin’ in the Rain”

Ends 12/31 Village Theatre, Francis J. Gaudette Theatre, 303 Front St. N., Issaquah; $41-$70 (425-392-2202 or villagetheatre.org).

“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”

Wednesday-Dec. 30 Taproot Theatre Company, 204 N. 85th St., Seattle; $27-$47 (206-781-9707 or taproottheatre.org).

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Wednesday-Dec. 31 The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $36-$141 (206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org).

“The 1940s Radio Hour”

Friday-Dec. 11 Stageworks Northwest, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview; $10-$15 (360-636-4488 or stageworksnorthwest.com).

“White Christmas”

Friday-Dec. 17 Sumner Performing Arts Center, 1707 Main St., Sumner; $12-$22 (253-447-7645 or manestagetheatre.com).

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Friday-Dec. 17 Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes; $20 (360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com).

“The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)”

Friday-Dec. 18 Burien Actors Theatre, 425 S.W. 144th St., Burien; $10-$20 (206-242-5180 or burienlittletheatre.org).

“Mr. Scrooge”

Friday-Dec. 18 Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds; $22-$25 (425-774-9600 or edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org).

“A Christmas Story, The Musical”

Friday-Dec. 18 Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $13-$15 (800-838-3006 or auburnwa.gov).

“Meet Me in St. Louis”

Friday-Dec. 18 Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; $22-$31 (253-565-6867 or tmp.org).

“It’s A Wonderful Life”

Friday-Dec. 18 Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Tacoma; $19-$25 (253-588-0042 or lakewoodplayhouse.org).

“A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol”

Friday-Dec. 24 Market Theatre, 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; $5-$15 (206 587-2414 or unexpectedproductions.org).

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Friday-Dec. 24 Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma; $20-$24 (253-272-2281 or tacomalittletheatre.com).

“A Christmas Carol”

Friday-Dec. 28 ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $27-$110 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

“Dina Martina Christmas Show”

Friday-Dec. 31 Re-bar, 1114 Howell St., Seattle; $22 (800-838-3006 or dinamartina.com).

“The Stardust Christmas Enchantment”

Friday-Dec. 31 State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia; $20-$48 (360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org).

“The Elves and The Toymaker”

Nov. 26 and Dec. 10-20 Nov. 26 at Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $10 (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov), Dec. 10-20 at Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $15 (425-893-9900 or kpcenter.org).

“ ‘Twas the Night …”

Nov. 26-Dec. 18 Studio East, 11730 118th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; $19 (425-820-1800 or studio-east.org).

“Little Red Riding Hood — English Panto”

Nov. 26-Dec. 22 Centerstage at Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 S.W. Dash Point Rd., Federal Way; $20-$48 (253-661-1444 or centerstagetheatre.com).

“Treasure Island”

Nov. 26-Dec. 24 Book-It at Center House Theatre, lower level, Seattle Center; $25-$40 (206-216-0833 or book-it.org).

“Uncle Mike Ruins Christmas”

Nov. 27-Dec. 19 Historic University Theater, 5510 University Way N.E., Seattle; $12-$18 (jetcityimprov.org).

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Nov. 30-Dec. 28 Taproot Theatre Company, 204 N. 85th St., Seattle; $25 (206-781-9707 or taproottheatre.org).

“Spirit of the Yule”

Nov. 30-Dec. 30 Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend; $24 (360-385-5278 or keycitypublictheatre.org).

“A Christmas Story, The Musical”

Dec. 1-10 Kentlake High School Performing Arts Center, 21401 S.E. 300th St., Kent; $10-$12 (800-838-3006 or kentlakedrama.com).

“A Christmas Story”

Dec. 1-18 Bainbridge Performing Arts Center, 200 Madison Ave. N., Bainbridge Island; $24-$29 (206-842-8569 or bainbridgeperformingarts.org).

“Santaland Diaries”

Dec. 1-24 18th and Union, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle; $12-$25 (206-937-6499 or 18thandunion.org).

“Krampus Christmas”

Dec. 1-30 Seattle Immersive Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $35 (seattleimmersivetheatre.org).

“Christmas is Burning”

Dec. 1-30 Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 S. Main St., Seattle; $85 (800-838-3006 or cafenordo.com).

“Bacon Strip: Sylvia’s Special Christmas Gifts”

Dec. 2-17 Theatre Off Jackson, 409 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; $15 (800-838-3006 or theatreoffjackson.org).

“The Game’s Afoot”

Dec. 2-17 Renton Civic Theatre, 507 S. Third St., Renton; $17-$22 (425-226-5529 or rentoncivictheatre.org).

“A Christmas Carol”

Dec. 2-17 Valley Center Stage, 119 W. North Bend Way, North Bend; $14-$17.50 (425-831-5667 or valleycenterstage.org).

“A Tuna Christmas”

Dec. 2-17 Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; $18 (253-565-6867 or tmp.org).

“White Christmas”

Dec. 2-17 Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley; $20-$24 (800-638-7631 or wicaonline.org).

“Christmas Spirit”

Dec. 2-18 Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds; $12-$19 (206-533-2000 or phoenixtheatreedmonds.org).

“Annie”

Dec. 2-18 Ovation Musical Theatre Bainbridge, Bainbridge High School Theatre, 9330 N.E. High School Rd., Bainbridge Island; $19-$24 (800-838-3006 or ovationmtb.com).

“Christmastown: A Holiday Noir”

Dec. 2-24 Seattle Public Theatre at the Bathhouse, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $17-$34 (206-524-1300 or seattlepublictheater.org).

“The Gingerbread Boy”

Dec. 3-18 Thistle Theatre, Dec. 3-4 at Bellevue Youth Theater, 16661 Northrup Way, Bellevue; Dec. 10-11 at Sunset Hill Community Club, 3003 N.W. 66th St., Seattle; Dec. 17-18 at Magnuson Park Theatre, Building 47, 7120 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; $10 (206-524-3388 or thistletheatre.org).

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Dec. 3-22 SecondStory Repertory, 7325 166th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $10 (425-881-6777 or secondstoryrep.org).

“A Big Band Christmas”

Dec. 5 Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; $25 (253-565-6867 or tmp.org).

“Rapunzelstiltskin”

Dec. 7-Jan. 15 Hale’s Palladium, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $7-$15 (800-838-3006 or fremontplayers.com).

“Ham for the Holidays: Jurassic Pork”

Dec. 8-24 ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $25-$35 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

“Homo for the Holidays”

Dec. 8-26 West Hall, OddFellows Building, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $32-$37 (homofortheholidays.strangertickets.com).

“Seattle Radio Theatre: Christmas Carol”

Dec. 9 Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5-$15 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

“Fiddler on the Roof”

Dec. 9-17 Heavier Than Air at Green River Community College, 12401 S.E. 320th St., Auburn; $10-$12 (253-833-9111 or heavierthanair.com).

“Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show”

Dec. 9-18 Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Avenue S.W., Seattle; $15-$18 (800-838-3006 or twelfthnightproductions.org).

“A Christmas Story, The Musical”

Dec. 9-18 Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $13-$15 (800-838-3006 or auburnwa.gov).

“Theater Anonymous: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Dec. 10 Cornish Playhouse, 201 Mercer St., Seattle Center; $25 (the1448projects.org).

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Dec. 10-24 Seattle Public Theatre at the Bathhouse, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $17-$34 (206-524-1300 or seattlepublictheater.org).

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Dec. 11 Strawberry Theatre Workshop at Cornish Playhouse, 201 Mercer St., Seattle Center; $36 (800-838-3006 or strawshop.org).

“Short Stories Live: A Rogue’s Christmas”

Dec. 11 Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $10-$13 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

“The Little Match Girl Passion”

Dec. 11-22 ArtsWest Playhouse, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $30 (206-938-0339 or artswest.org).

“The Christmas Revels”

Dec. 17-21 Rilato Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma; $12-$34.50 (253-91-5894 or broadwaycenter.org).

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Dec. 17-24 Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; $10 (253-565-6867 or tmp.org).

“Aunt Dottie’s Christmastime Cabaret”

Dec. 19 Delancey’s on Third, 810 S. Third St., Renton; $10-$15 (800-838-3006 or aundotxmas.brownpapertickets.com).

“Wanderlust Circus”

Dec. 23 Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett; $12-$28 (425-258-6766 or historiceveretttheatre.org).

“Twisted Flicks: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year”

Dec. 29-30 Historic University Theater, 5510 University Way N.E., Seattle; $10-$15 (jetcityimprov.org).

Compiled by Doug Knoop