Broadway at the Paramount announces its 2017-18 season, with enough combined Tony Awards — from “Phantom” to “Hamilton” — to sink a cruise ship.

If “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Hamilton” got into a fight, who would win?

The Reagan-era stalwart or the upstart hip-hop musical forged in the era of Obama?

We’re going to find out in the 2017-2018 season of Broadway at the Paramount, the Seattle branch of Broadway Across America, which brings high-profile touring shows to dozens of cities across the country.

This season’s offerings have collected enough Tony Awards to sink a cruise ship: “The Sound of Music” (Sept. 6-11); “Disney’s Aladdin” (Oct. 12-29); “The Bodyguard,” starring R&B singer Deborah Cox (Nov. 14-19); “ELF the Musical” (Dec. 5-10); “The Book of Mormon,” returning to Seattle after three sold-out runs between 2013 and 2015 (Jan. 2-14); “Hamilton,” which also won a Pulitzer Prize and makes its Seattle premiere (Feb. 13-March 18, 2018); “Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2010 sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera” (May 8-13, 2018); “Les Misérables” (June 6-17, 2018); and “The Phantom of the Opera” (Aug. 8-19, 2018).

Season subscriptions go on sale Jan. 9 and start at $233 — but tickets to “The Book of Mormon” and “Phantom of the Opera” aren’t included. Those require additional, add-on purchases, each around $50. (See Seattle Theatre Group’s website — stgpresents.org — for more details.)

As for which musical will win the great “Phantom” versus “Hamilton” showdown of 2018? We’ll have to wait two summers before we find out. But it’s never too soon to place your bets.