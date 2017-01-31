ACT Theatre’s “The Royale” and The 5th Avenue Theatre’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” took top honors in the sixth annual Gypsy Rose Lee Awards, presented by Seattle Theater Writers critics’ circle.

ACT Theatre’s “The Royale” and The 5th Avenue Theatre’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” took top honors in the sixth annual Gypsy Rose Lee Awards, presented by Seattle Theater Writers critics’ circle.

Inspired by the life story of famed African-American boxer Jack Johnson, ACT’s “The Royale” won awards for best production (large theater) and best direction (large theater), while the 5th’s staging of the classic Frank Loesser musical “How to Succeed” won best musical, best direction of a musical, acting prizes for Eric Ankrim and Adam Standley and a bevy of technical awards.

In the small theater categories, the big winners were Theatre22’s “The Pride,” which was awarded best play, and ArtsWest’s “Death of a Salesman,” which won best direction of a play, best actor (David Pichette) and best actress (Eleanor Moseley) awards.