“The Legend of Georgia McBride” at ACT Theatre, about how a straight Southern man falls in with a few drag queens, is a perfect play for Gay Pride Week — but it poses questions we should ponder all year long.

Ask yourself: What separates the Elvis impersonator from the drag queen?

Makeup, lip-syncing, sequins, fussing over the right soundtrack and dance moves, desperately trying to win over a (mostly) drunk bar crowd? Men prancing around in fancy costumes as resurrected Elvii across the U.S. already have most of the ingredients — minus the gender politics. (The exception that proves the rule: El Vez, aka “the Mexican Elvis,” aka Robert Lopez, a longtime Seattle favorite who packs a kaleidoscope of politics into his performances.)

In the first third of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” at ACT Theatre, a tall, elegant, African-American drag queen named Miss Tracy (Timothy McCuen Piggee) towers in the dressing room of a rough bar in the Florida Panhandle, trying to manage a showbiz emergency with a naive, white Elvis impersonator.

Theater review “The Legend of Georgia McBride” Through July 12, ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $20-$68 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

Miss Tracy’s skinny white sidekick, Miss Anorexia Nervosa (Charles Smith), is too drunk and high to go onstage — so she bullies/coaxes Casey (Adam Standley), the bar’s young resident Elvis, to do an Edith Piaf drag number. Right now.

“Who the hell is Edith Pilaf?” Casey asks in panicky protest.

“There are a million things you need to know about drag,” Miss Tracy says in a voice that sounds like an iron fist in a velvet glove, “but the only thing you need to know right now is that drag is about persona. Who are you? What’s your story?”

Casey furrows his brow. Presumably, those are questions pondered by many an Elvis man trying to find an inroad to his character.

Casey is straight and broke, doesn’t attract many people to the bar for his Elvis shows, and his African-American wife, Jo (Nastacia Guimont), is pregnant. So he resentfully shoves himself into a dress and stumbles onstage in heels.

But he’s a showman at heart, and he makes it work.

“You’re really good at this,” Miss Tracy says later. “Am I?” Casey asks, half flattered and half mortified. Miss Tracy replies with the patented drag drawl that’s half smile and half sneer: “I think it’s safe to say we’re both surprised.”

Casey slowly adjusts to his new job — which earns far more money than his Elvis routine. The owner of the bar (Jeff Steitzer) reluctantly let Miss Tracy onstage for the first time as a family favor, but eventually crows: “I don’t see drag queens, Casey. You know what I see? I see Abraham Lincoln. I see Andrew Jackson. I see Benjamin Franklin. It’s raining men!”

“McBride,” by Matthew Lopez (who is gay, from the Florida Panhandle and wrote the nationally acclaimed “Whipping Man,” about a Jewish Confederate soldier), is a perfect play for Gay Pride week in Seattle. It’s also a furiously funny inspection of identity — and commerce. A straight, Southern man comes to drag for the money, but stays because he loves it. He’s used to playing make-believe onstage as Elvis, but something about the drag world is a little rougher and a little more intriguing.

Still, he has a lot to learn.

“Tell me everything you know about Stonewall. Mattachine. ACT UP,” Nervosa demands from him backstage one night, in a gloriously angry monologue, testing Casey on his knowledge of the 1969 gay-rights riots, the 1950 gay-rights society in Los Angeles and the 1980s activist group that brought attention to the largely ignored AIDS crisis.

“Drag ain’t a night job,” Nervosa says. “Drag is a protest. Drag is a raised fist inside a sequined glove! Drag is a lot of things, baby, but drag is not for sissies!”

That poignant manifesto is not just delivered to Casey, but to the rest of the theater. In troubled times, sometimes performance — and an angry sense of humor — is a potent weapon. (In an earlier scene, Miss Tracy casually suggests a few drag names to Casey while he recoils: Bernice Anders. Rita Book. Frieda Slaves. Like many real-life drag names, those puns have fangs.)

Director David Bennett probably has a Miss Tracy-style, iron-fist-in-velvet-glove voice, and has coaxed funny but flinty performances from the cast. Piggee is perfectly magisterial as Miss Tracy and Standley makes an excellent bug-eyed Casey, undergoing a metamorphosis he finds baffling. Bennett has a long résumé in Seattle theater, from big-budget musicals at the 5th Avenue Theatre (“The Sound of Music”) to experimental solo shows (Sarah Rudinoff’s “NowNowNow” at On the Boards) to tense, blood-soaked fringe shows in basement theaters (Keri Healey’s thriller “Torso”).

Bennett brings his whole toolbox to “McBride,” marrying the jazz-hands cheesiness of musical theater (and, sometimes, drag) with more gut-churning, contemplative moments. Set designer Matthew Smucker also does a nice job, setting the mood with detritus like female mannequins littering some corners of the seating area and neon beer signs suspended around the room. (When I showed my ticket to an usher, she nodded and said: “Your aisle is right beneath the Coors beer sign.”)

In the end, “McBride” asks us questions about who’s inside and who’s outside — are you a drag queen who only feels safe in the Panhandle when you’re backstage at your home-base bar? Are you a Florida boy who feels awkward inside that bar? Or are you hovering between the two?

As ACT artistic director John Langs writes in the program notes, “McBride” is a “behind-the-scenes peek into the remarkable world of drag; and for those who already live there, thank you for welcoming the rest of us in.”