Bartlett Sher has been busy since he left Seattle and the Intiman Theatre, directing opera productions and Broadway shows. His revival of “The King and I” will be at the Paramount starting Jan. 24. “The nice thing is to do both the new and old,” he says.

Bartlett Sher left his post as artistic head of Seattle’s Intiman Theatre back in 2010. And he has stayed busy (to put it mildly) ever since as a prolific New York opera and Broadway director.

Recently Sher, now 57, breezed through town to advance the national tour of his widely praised, Tony Award-honored 2015 revamp of “The King and I.” It comes to the Paramount Theatre starting Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Sher is lauded for recharging such classic works. His rendering for the Metropolitan Opera of Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” is on stage now, and his “Fiddler on the Roof” closed recently on Broadway.

THEATER PREVIEW ‘The King and I’ Jan. 24-Feb. 3, Paramount Theatre, Seattle; tickets from $30 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

But he’s also up for new projects like “Oslo,” J.T. Rogers’ play about back-channel Middle East negotiations, which opens a Broadway run in March.

“The nice thing is to do both the new and old,” Sher reflected. “I’m kind of floating between the two, which is what I like best.”

During his brief visit here, Sher connected with local friends and gave a public talk at the Paramount with Ida Cole. A former Microsoft executive, Cole saved the historic showplace from the wrecking ball by purchasing it in 1994 and later restoring it.

Today she’s on the board of New York’s Lincoln Center Theater, where Sher is resident director and his “King and I” revival originated. The enduring musical by dramatist Oscar Hammerstein II and composer Richard Rodgers was inspired by “Anna and the King of Siam,” Margaret Landon’s fictionalized biography of Anna Leonowens, a British widow hired by Siam’s ruler, King Mongkut, in the 1860s to serve as governess to his more than 80 children (by multiple wives).

The many versions of Leonowens’ years in Siam (now Thailand) include her two memoirs, mingling fact with exaggeration. But Sher was particularly drawn to a 1940s film of “Anna and the King of Siam,” which depicted the culture clash between a reformist-but-autocratic Southeast Asian ruler and a Western teacher in a sharper, less-romanticized light.

In its 1951 debut, and glitzy 1956 movie, “The King and I” popularized the story again, making Yul Brynner a matinee idol and songs like “Getting to Know You” into instant standards.

Sher wanted to highlight the show’s embedded political themes more. “Rodgers and Hammerstein were populists, but so experimental. They were constantly trying to push their art form into new places. They could define and address questions about complex changes in the world, the role of women in a male-dominated culture, the problems of colonialism, all within the larger canvas of a sophisticated love story.”

Rather than evoke “a super-grand palace on stage, we stripped the show down decoratively, and made it spare but epic, which we’ve retained in the touring version.”

And he cast all Siamese roles with actors of Asian heritage. (In the original version there were only two.) Japanese film star Ken Watanabe (“The Last Samurai”) impressed as a demanding, charismatic king. On tour his Broadway successor, Filipino-American actor Jose Llana, takes the throne and, Sher says, “brings something different to the part. He’s young, dynamic, extremely funny, and he’s sexy and handsome.” Broadway veteran Laura Michelle Kelly plays Anna, inheriting the role from Tony winner Kelli O’Hara.

Up next for Sher? Developing a new musical with Adam Guettel (composer of the Seattle-launched hit musical, “The Light in the Piazza”). It’s based on the Danny Boyle film “Millions.”