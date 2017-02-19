Edmonds native Adam Quinn, who interned at 5th Avenue Theatre, was just about to apply at Starbucks in New York when he was named creative assistant for the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen.”

So how do you make it to Broadway? Follow the path of Edmonds native Adam Quinn, and grab every chance to practice, practice, practice.

Quinn is a creative assistant on the new Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen.” The musical is about a shy teenager so anxious and insecure, he can’t even make eye contact or small talk with his peers. But Evan longs to belong. He does eventually — but only by inventing a past relationship with someone he didn’t know, a depressed classmate who has just committed suicide.

Superbly played by Ben Platt (“Pitch Perfect”), Evan is nothing at all like Adam Quinn. A Seattle Academy graduate, Quinn is socially adept and articulate. And he has the ambitionto fast-track a career, earning his first Broadway credit at 23.

“I had just come to New York, and was about to apply for work at Starbucks when I got the ‘Evan Hansen’ job,” Quinn explains. “I didn’t know much about the show, but at the first rehearsal I saw the specialness, the vulnerability and humanity of the story. I was drawn by how specifically and thoughtfully it talks about issues going on in middle and high schools across America.”

Evan reminded Quinn of “so many kids I knew in school who felt like outsiders. The show addresses that and teen suicide honestly and sensitively, and says anyone can belong. There’s a place for all us.”

The son of Edmonds educator David Quinn, a former actor and producer who cofounded Allrecipes.com, and magazine writer Hillary Michael Quinn, Adam was thrilled when his family “began taking me to the Seattle Children’s Theatre at like 2 years old. I was fascinated by it.”

At the private Seattle Academy, Quinn became a full-fledged theater nerd. “I knew very early I wanted to direct — and nobody wanted to hire a 12-year old director! So I did a lot of school acting. I was the mother Edna in ‘Hairspray,’ Tevye in ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ A teacher finally let me direct a show. The bug got me, so that was it.”

Quinn earned a drama degree at University of Michigan, but a summer internship at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre was also an education. Says 5th Avenue artistic director David Armstrong, “Adam is a very, very smart guy, and he was very, very helpful to us. He’s definitely well beyond his years in his understanding of how theater works, and how to work with people in the theater.”

During summer breaks, Quinn assisted directors on such 5th Avenue shows as “Grease,” “Rent” and “Paint Your Wagon.” And at Michigan he staged and helped devise new musicals because “I love the creative process. The act of creation makes me excited about life.”

Last year Quinn moved to New York and met famed Broadway director Michael Greif (“Rent”) through an actor friend. A chat over coffee “went on for two hours. It was a dream come true for me.” Soon after, Greif asked Quinn to be his assistant on “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Quinn’s experience was a plus, but probably his youth, too. With a score by the hot team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“A Christmas Story,” “La La Land”) and book by Steven Levenson, the timely piece holds special appeal for teens (and parents).

The plight of a boy whose wishful invention of an idyllic friendship sparks a social- media frenzy is hitting a nerve. Says Quinn, “Evan is someone young people can see themselves in, see their own vulnerability and their scary sides. It’s also about social media, how quickly things can go viral in this technology-filled age.”

Now developing projects such as “Twist” (a musical based on “Oliver Twist”), Quinn expresses gratitude for his career-boosting good fortune and connections. But he has simple advice for any theater hopeful: “No matter how much or little you’re being paid, you want to be doing this because you’re excited by the art, and love being in the room while art is made.”

Though the next career breakthrough may take a while, Quinn says the 2016 Broadway opening night of “Evan Hansen” was a milestone. “I cried at one point, thinking of myself as a little boy, so excited being taken to Broadway. Now I was there for a show I was a small, tiny part of, but it was a night I’ll never, ever forget.”