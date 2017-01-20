This week’s highlights: a tour of the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical; a reading of an iconic play by members of Seattle’s legal community and a “Birthday Bash” at Cafe Nordo.
‘The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence’
Ghostlight Theatricals takes a “fresh look at love and artificial intelligence.” Runs through Feb. 4. Ballard Underground, 2220 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $15-$18 (206-395-5458 or ghostlighttheatricals.org).
‘Inherit the Wind’
Hit and Run Theater Company presents a reading of this iconic play by members of Seattle’s legal community. Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $10-$20 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).
‘The King & I’
“Shall We Dance?” The atmospheric Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II musical is about a Victorian-era English woman who becomes governess to the children of the King of Siam. Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Paramount Theatre, Seattle; tickets start at $30 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).
‘Madame Dragon’s 60th Birthday Bash’
Sara Porkalob transforms the story of her Filipino gangster family into a culinary cabaret adventure. The show features Filipino cuisine by chef Aaron Verzosa. Tickets are limited; and take note: the bash runs through Sunday, Jan. 22. Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 S. Main St., Seattle; $75 (800-838-3006 or cafenordo.com).
