If you’re kicking yourself because you didn’t see the big hit musical “Come From Away” when it was filling seats at Seattle Repertory Theatre, kick no longer. The Tony-nominated show’s national tour will visit the 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

The musical centers on the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, whose residents scrambled to house and feed more than 6,000 airline passengers forced to land there on Sept. 11, 2001. Written and composed by the Canadian team of David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the folksy show — last seen here in 2015 — broke the Seattle Rep’s all-time record for single-ticket sales in a 24-hour period. It has earned seven Tony nominations, including best musical, best score and best director of a musical. (The Tony Awards will be broadcast June 11 if you want to follow the fortunes of this show and other locals.)

The touring production of “Come From Away” will be the first show in the 5th Ave’s 2018-19 season. For more info, visit 5thavenue.org.