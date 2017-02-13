A cast of nimble actors brings the silliness of the hotel-set romp “Room Service” to life at Taproot Theatre.

In their best films, the Marx Brothers generated a cavalcade of escalating comic anarchy, breaking all the rules of comedic convention and narrative coherence along the way. “Room Service,” the brothers’ 1938 movie based on the play by Allen Boretz and John Murray, is not in that top tier.

And yet, “Room Service” is most likely the best choice for a Marx-adjacent stage production today. Boretz and Murray’s play wasn’t written as a Marx vehicle, so there’s no need to attempt to re-create their ineffable comic alchemy, a fool’s errand any way you look at it.

On the screen, this twisty-plotted farce hems in Groucho, Chico and Harpo’s comic energy. One wild sequence with a live turkey notwithstanding, “Room Service” is one of their most sedate films. On stage, on the other hand, it presents a host of opportunities for nimble actors.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Room Service’ by John Murray and Allen Boretz. Through March 4 at Taproot Theatre, 204 N. 85th St., Seattle; $27-$47 (206-781-9707 or taproottheatre.org).

Taproot Theatre’s production, skillfully maneuvered by director Karen Lund, features an able cast ready to make the most of those opportunities. Mike Spee hems and haws with blood-pressure-raising exasperation as a beleaguered hotel manager. Daniel Stoltenberg tosses off snide comments with flair as a haughty play director. Christopher Morson nails every pratfall as a desperately naive playwright. Bill Johns brims with madcap vigor in a quartet of supporting roles.

At this production’s center is a performance that’s less traditionally farcical. Erwin Galán stars as Gordon Miller, a theatrical producer trying to mount an epic of American history against the overwhelming odds of his own destitution. Miller is responsible for the bulk of the play’s pandemonium as he attempts to garner financial backing and stay one step ahead of the hotel staff who insists he pay his long-overdue bill.

Galán brings a studied intensity to dramatic roles, and his approach is similar here. Initially, that earnestness feels like an off note, but by transforming the play’s agent of chaos into its straight man, Galán opens up opportunities for other forms of comic lunacy to unfold around him.

That’s especially evident in Nikki Visel’s performance as Mrs. Wagner, the hotel higher-up who arrives ready to evict Miller and his band of compatriots or make them pay up. (Maybe both.)

Wagner is a classic humorless authority figure, but Visel smartly demonstrates how to gradually escalate a character’s neuroses, her patience deteriorating as Miller devises new ways to avoid eviction. A diverted room-service cart, a fake bout with the measles, a supposed suicide; each scheme pushes her a little closer to the edge.

Taproot’s decision to gender-swap the Wagner role and two other supporting parts played by Kim Morris adds some much-needed balance to a play with only two traditionally female roles that aren’t much more than thinly conceived love interests. (The film wasted Lucille Ball and Ann Miller in these parts — maybe its most criminal failing.)

Like the old hotel it’s set in, “Room Service” has a tendency to creak and groan a little. Sometimes a lot. But even as the play threatens a Gordon Miller-esque wearing out of its welcome, Taproot’s production sparkles.