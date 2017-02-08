The Seagull Project/ACTLab staging of “The Cherry Orchard” is a thoroughly explored homage to playwright Anton Chekhov’s genius, writes critic Misha Berson.

What happens in Anton Chekhov’s final play, “The Cherry Orchard,” now on the boards at ACT Theatre? On the surface, very little.

A motley group of Russians gather in springtime at a country estate. There they chatter, reminisce, plead, laugh, flirt, weep, despair, dream. Some pressing matters are resolved, mostly by inertia. Others are left dangling. In the autumn they disperse and scatter, changed yet the same.

Chekhov’s literary contemporary Maxim Gorky considered this minimal storyline “insignificant.” But what he and other harsh critics of the 1904 premiere missed about “The Cherry Orchard” was what modern theater artists cherish: the play’s masterful layering of absurd comedy, melancholia, tenderness, cruelty, joy, courage, denial. The mottled humanity of those who cling to past illusions, and are thrust rudely into the future.

The Seagull Project earlier presented John Langs’ mounting of two earlier Chekhov works: “The Three Sisters” and “The Seagull.” But their Langs-helmed “Cherry Orchard” with ACTLab, is to date the most thoroughly explored and gratifying homage to a great dramatist’s genius.

After extensive study and rehearsal, they lay no abstract or blatantly symbolic theatrical gambits on the text. The ACT stage holds a simply dressed room (designed by Jennifer Zeyl) of old furnishings, and a constellation of friends, relations and family retainers whose words and actions comfort and scald one another as one era fades, and another takes shape.

The vibrant but world-weary Madame Ranevskaya (wondrous Julie Briskman) returns after long absence and much heartbreak to her childhood home. Thanks to the carelessness of her sweetly bumbling brother Gaev (Peter Crook), their family house and beloved orchard are on the auction block.

Ranevskaya’s retinue includes her restless young daughter Anya (luminous Ayo Tushinde), a sly factotum (Tyler J. Polumsky), and a German ventriloquist hanger-on (Hannah Victoria Franklin). Awaiting their arrival eagerly are longtime servants, eccentric neighbors, Anya’s idealistic childhood friend Trofimov (Spencer Hamp) and self-made businessman Lopakhin (excellently intense Brandon J. Simmons), the descendant of serfs.

Counting these and others in the play, Chekhov wrote no insignificant roles. The lot here form a microcosm of Russia in flux. The idle privileged are being usurped by industrious entrepreneurs and revolutionaries. A magnificent cherry orchard will be replaced, Lopakhin foresees, by subdivisions for the rising bourgeoisie.

Trofimov may enthrall Anya with his vision of a radically transformed Russia. But otherwise the politics here are interpersonal, existential and often contradictory: Ranevskaya can be mawkishly sentimental and brutally candid in nearly the same breath. Lopakhin is deferential to his former masters, until frustration with their lassitude ignites him. A fellow estate owner (David Quicksall) is a ridiculous sponger with a core of integrity, and a clownish suitor (funny Alex Matthews) longs to be taken seriously.

Langs conducts this chamber orchestra with fluency and dynamism, aided by Carol Rocamora’s articulate English translation. A dance scene during a meaningful party thrown by Ranevskaya waltzes through relationships gracefully and jarringly. Doris Black’s period-perfect costuming and Robertson Witmer’s live music for string trio are fine embellishments.

And when characters brood and muse, they often direct their reveries to us – departing from Chekhov’s inference that no one is listening to them. The risky device draws us closer to their private desire and anguish.

The acting is admirably harmonious, with a few off-key notes. Ranevskaya’s exploited foster daughter, played by Sydney Andrews, is too often reduced to barking resentment. And there should be more to Franklin’s Charlotta than Teutonic fits of pique.

But pathos, comic and tragic, predominates as the play orbits Briskman’s foolish and grand, petty and generous Ranevskaya, one of Chekhov’s last and most indelible creations.