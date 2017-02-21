“Three Americans,” a series of powerful monologues organized in response to President Trump’s actions, explore the minds of a soldier’s mother, a century-old African American woman at a voting both and the partner of a trans man.

Typically, the words of a play take years to jump the gap from the page to an actor’s mouth onstage.

But since the U.S. presidential election, arts organizations — from theaters to nonprofit radio stations — have been scrambling to respond. Locally based, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan wrote “Building the Wall” in just one week (at least five theaters have already agreed to stage it) and DJs at KEXP have been digging through the station’s massive libraries, trying to highlight music from Mexico, Libya, Syria and other countries whose nationals have found themselves in the executive crosshairs of the Trump administration.

The day after the presidential election, AJ Epstein said, his theater, West of Lenin, felt a responsibility “to do something” and “have its schedule maximized as much as feasible to be a platform for inclusivity.”

One of the results: “Three Americans,” a triptych of moving monologues by Yussef El Guindi, Regina Taylor and Mashuq Mushtaq Deen about Americans (an immigrant mother of a soldier, an African American woman at a voting booth, the partner of a trans man) who feel locked in a purgatory between belonging and alienation in the U.S.

When the lights come up, a grieving mother sits deadpan in a gray robe next to a table littered with empty cups and cold plates: the post-party carnage of her soldier son’s wake. (Her country of origin is never specified, but the actor, Annette Toutonghi, has a mildly Middle Eastern accent.)

“Now that the guests have gone …” the mother trails off in a flat, exhausted voice. “The well-wishers. The mourners. His bastard friends who egged him on … They’ll go home and (expletive) tonight. Mourn, mourn, then off to rut. Their useless seeds getting passed on.” She sighs but raises her eyebrows in a wince — a hint of the anger, grief and self-recrimination that will unfurl through the rest of the monologue.

That sigh might be the most heart-stabbing moment of “Three Americans,” a hastily arranged evening that has the urgency of a siren. Toutonghi moves through the role with the sadly gorgeous, graceful rage of a true mourner, a cocktail of bewilderment and indignation about her second-generation immigrant son — how his parents insisted he not be “a sissy,” how his friends insisted he wasn’t “American” enough and how that might’ve led to his decision to enlist and die on a battlefield that was never his to begin with.

The Cairo-born, Seattle-based playwright El Guindi said he wrote the monologue, called “The Birds Flew In,” around 2009. The metabolism of theater is slow enough, that “even though I’m writing something responding to the world around me, I’m not a reporter. I know what I’m writing may very well be old news by the time the play goes up.”

“Theaters tend to be conservative institutions that take awhile to digest what’s going on,” he said. But the news tumbling out of Washington, D.C., in the past few months echoes the themes of all three monologues.

El Guindi wrote his text in a mood of post-9/11 unease, even though he became a U.S. citizen in 1996. “The thing that leaves one gobsmacked,” he said of the current political situation, “is: ‘Oh my. Here we go again.’ ”

That vertiginous, here-we-go-again feeling is mirrored in the second monologue, Taylor’s “Déjà Vu,” where a century-old African-American woman (performed with righteous, quivering exasperation by Cynthia Jones) recalls fighting, and being beaten during a protest, for her right to vote. But she’s baffled and infuriated by a great-great granddaughter who says voting doesn’t matter because “voting has no weight … it’s all rigged.”

“Déjà Vu” and “Draw the Circle” — in which we learn about the pleasures and frustrations of a relationship that started as a college-lesbian dalliance and evolved into a long-term commitment while one of the two began to transition into a male identity — have a didactic edge that El Guindi’s “Birds” manages to dodge.

The mourning mother is reeling from the results of a series of decisions — some political, some personal, some racist — that led her son to enlist in the Army, but she’s a mother, not a symbol. “We don’t do countries,” she shouts to her now-dead son. “We do family … We do survival. Because where you come from, that’s what you do. We know governments. Governments eat people. Just because this one here has a smiley face on it, doesn’t mean it won’t swallow you, too.”

El Guindi had just returned from Cairo after opening weekend and said his friends and relatives were “bemused” by the liberal American panic about President Trump. Their general attitude, as he put it, was: “‘Welcome to the world! Welcome to the rule of an authoritarian!’ What a great luxury it is to ignore politics — the great success of this democracy is that you can afford to ignore it. The bad part is, people don’t show up to vote. The good part is, you know the wheels will keep on turning and things won’t completely fall apart … one hopes, at least.”