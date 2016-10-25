A review of Seattle Shakespeare’s fierce, lively but off-kilter new modern-dress staging of “Medea,” directed by Kelly Kitchens and choreographed by Donald Byrd. It’s at Center Theatre through Nov. 13.

On an anger scale of 10, Medea is at 102.

In her well-appointed, California ranch-style home, she’s wailed and moaned for days, crashing around, trashing the furniture.

She terrifies her children’s anxious nanny – who wisely hides a butcher knife from her employer. A lot of good that does.

Theatrically, how do you solve a problem like Medea, the totemic figure of female revenge immortalized by Euripides? Though a woman scorned, is she truly a tragic figure? A maternal archetype, as C.J. Jung designated? Does being cruelly exploited and dumped by her spouse justify the vicious murders she commits (including those of her two beloved sons)?

Medea was a hard-sell protagonist in ancient, male-dominated Athens, in a play with clear feminist overtones. But it’s as hard today to relate to a parent who sacrifices a child to their own rage, pride or madness.

In Seattle Shakespeare Company’s fierce, lively but off-kilter new modern-dress staging of “Medea,” directed by Kelly Kitchens and choreographed by Donald Byrd, fire and ferocity abound. But there are hurdles to our understanding and empathy.

As Medea, noted local actor Alex Tavares enters raving, eyes ablaze, in her mate Jason’s rumpled dress shirt and boxer shorts. She’s followed around by a melodious female Greek chorus. Its members are repelled yet fascinated by a hellish fury with nowhere to go but homicide.

Jason (a suave, then shattered Sylvester Foday Kamara) has indeed misused Medea, since he and the Argonauts docked in her faraway homeland of Colchis. With her gods-induced ardor and supernatural powers, the love-struck Princess Medea helped Jason win the powerful golden fleece, at the price of betraying her monarch father and murdering her princely brother.

Now living in Corinth with Jason and their kids, Medea is viewed as exotic, an outsider – too cunning, too assertive for a woman. And ambitious Jason is moving on and up, throwing her over to wed the daughter of King Kreon (Peter Crook).

Much of this is filled in by the nanny (Yadira Duarte) in a rushed prelude that mashes English with Spanish. Then it’s a swift, horrifying trajectory — using the unmannered Kenneth McLeish-Frederick Raphael 1994 translation — from Medea’s encounters with a threatening King Creon, and the seductive manipulations and pleading of Jason, to her bloody final deeds..

Distraught, sarcastic, coldly resolute, Tavares plays a woman wronged and fixated on nuclear-option retribution. But as Kitchens’ astute program note suggests, Euripides “is making the case for understanding the path to [Medea’s] decision” to kill rather than inviting us to judge her. Here the path is awfully short, diminishing the complexity of her psychological journey. We see a woman bent on destruction from the start, and barely swayed by Jason’s sweet talk and pleading, her children’s embraces or a visiting king’s offer of asylum before the worst is done.

And we see hardly any of Medea’s proud, innate regality. Many updated stagings of the play reframe her as a desperate suburban housewife. But it’s essential to see how Medea is royalty – which, in classical Greek terms, makes her fall steep enough to be tragic.

Certainly, the SSC production isn’t at all boring. And physically, as in Kent Cubbage’s arresting lighting effects and Andrea Bryn Bush’s sleek, wood-accented setting, it’s quite commendable.

But the vocal music composed by Shenandoah Davis also misses the mark. Its sweet melodies for choristers, harmonizing prettily as they move about in Byrd’s dance-like circles and lines, clashes with the dark tenor of this cautionary tale. Perhaps the incongruity is meant to symbolize how even we nice, “virtuous” people (of today and yesteryear) draw vicarious thrills from the transgressions of others – until they become all too bloody real to us.

After a graphic, slasher climax, Medea and Jason sit in shock amidst corpses. If only we knew more of her internal struggle, less of our sympathy would go to him.