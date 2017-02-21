Sarah Rudinoff shines in Lisa Kron’s comedy “Well,” on stage at Seattle Repertory Theatre through March 5.

There isn’t even a whisper of a fourth wall in Lisa Kron’s autobiographical “Well,” a meta-theatrical comedy now on stage at Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Kron, the Tony-winning lyricist and book writer of musical “Fun Home” (the national tour comes to the 5th Avenue in July), first made her mark in solo performance, and she starred in both the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of “Well.”

“Well” is not exactly a one-person production. “It’s like a solo show with other people in it,” Lisa explains at the top of the show.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Well’ by Lisa Kron. Through March 5 at Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; $16-$77 (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).

Lisa — played here by Sarah Rudinoff, who displays a sniper’s deadly accuracy for hitting punchlines, both verbal and physical — does a lot of explaining.

It starts with her offering the audience a cheerful, efficient primer on what this show is all about. It’s about issues of sickness and wellness. It’s about a community learning to heal itself and a person who never could.

It’s a “multicharacter theatrical exploration,” not an autobiography, Lisa insists. “This play is not about my mother and me.”

But of course it is. And of course those best-laid plans outlined on the colorful index cards in Lisa’s pocket are going to go awry.

The first figure who won’t cooperate? It’s Lisa’s mom, Ann, lobbing interruptions and corrections from her La-Z-Boy. She doesn’t remember events the same way Lisa does. She’s dismayed to hear the way things have been oversimplified. And she’s shocked that Lisa wouldn’t offer the audience something to drink.

Ann is played by a breathtakingly funny Barbara Dirickson, a rebellious twinkle in her eye any time she defies Lisa. (This makes for a near-constant twinkle.)

Ann has been sick all of Lisa’s life, afflicted with a series of nonspecific maladies she refers to as “allergies.”

“To my mother, allergies are a highly underrated, sinister, life-destroying force,” Lisa says.

Parallel stories examine Lisa and Ann’s varying degrees of sickness and wellness. Lisa details her own experience in a hospital’s allergy unit, surrounded by hypochondriacs of all stripes. She also describes Ann’s tireless campaign to integrate their Lansing, Mich., neighborhood while dealing with her own deteriorating health.

A quartet of actors (Chantal DeGroat, Reginald André Jackson, Adrian LaTourelle, Liz McCarthy) plays the patients and doctors and neighbors in these ancillary scenes.

One might wonder why some of these supporting roles are performed at a cartoonish pitch or just how these two stories are going to coalesce in a meaningful way. Some of the actors start to feel similarly.

As the diegetic world of Lisa’s play begins to collapse, actors abandon their characters and an unwritten one invades (Emma Blessing, playing a vicious elementary school bully).

As far as self-reflexive theatrical deconstructions go, “Well” is pretty tidy. Kron has written herself as a fastidious narrative caretaker, and that impulse extends to the play’s supposed breakdown. The dominoes fall neatly, one at a time. There’s no sense of chaos (and director Braden Abraham doesn’t push to generate one). There are no surprises.

That hardly reduces the impact of Kron’s revealing, disarmingly funny monologues. “Well” may not be a solo show, but it’s still at its best in the moments when Lisa stands alone in a spotlight on the stage’s thrust.

Rudinoff is a revelation in these scenes, whether she’s explaining the peculiarities of growing up Jewish in a strictly Christian Midwestern neighborhood or recounting her alienating grade-school obsessions. This is Kron’s story, but Rudinoff melds with the material so completely, it might as well be hers.