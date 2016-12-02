Book-It Repertory Theatre’s production of “Treasure Island”checks all the boxes for a good pirate story: colorful characters, plenty of action and a crackling Long John Silver.

Shiver me timbers! And send in the pirates, matey! But wait. They’re already here.

In West Seattle, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys are fending off a pack of ‘em in ArtsWest’s very jolly (roger that) production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

And now at Center Theatre, another gang of scallywags is on the rampage in Book-It Repertory Theatre’s faithful, fiery and heartily entertaining new version of the prototypical pirate yarn, Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.”

THEATER REVIEW ‘Treasure Island’ by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Bryan Burch for Book-It Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Center Theatre, Seattle Center; $25-$50 (206-216-0833 or book-it.org).

On a minimal set anchored by ship’s rigging, Corey McDaniel’s smooth-sailing staging and Bryan Burch’s concise adaptation distill the excitement you get reading the classic page-turner. And as in “Peter and the Starcatcher, “the “Treasure Island” saga has a plucky, engaging adolescent aboard: Jim Hawkins, portrayed with impressive concentration and poise by young Alex Silva.

Narrating the story of rival treasure hunters who hit the seas bound for a mysterious island, Silva conveys the innocent Jim’s astonishment over the harsh and inspiring lessons he learns en route — lessons about friendship, trust, betrayal and the importance of stepping it up when the going gets tough.

The going does get mighty rough and tough, yo-ho-ho, as devious conspiracies advance to lethal swordfights and musket fire. No stage blood is spilled, but the fight sequences (choreographed by Tom Dewey) are robust and suspenseful. (And only realistic enough to scare very young children).

After a preamble on the English coast in which a mysterious crew turns up at the tavern run by Jim and his mother, a map is discovered with “X” marking where riches are buried. From there the action-packed plot takes off. It takes just a few props and a lot of gusto to depict the launching of the good 18th-century ship Hispaniola, along with some hearty sea chanties.

The colorful, archetypal characters, however, are the jewels of the story, and Book-It has cast the show with 13 able actors well-suited to their parts. As in every morality tale, the central personae are divided into two camps. The evil are the ruthless buccaneers, including the scurvy dog Israel Hands (Tim Gouran). The good: The patron of the voyage, Squire Trewlaney (a Falstaffian Eric Ray Anderson). Captain Smollett (Jim Gall), the stiff-necked commander who smells a rat. And soft-spoken Dr. Livesy (Arjun Pande), the ship physician and moral compass of the enterprise.

But Stevenson also knew the dramatic value of moral ambiguity, as evidenced by the most memorable “Treasure Island” personality: the mutinous ringleader Long John Silver, played with crackling relish by Geofferey Simmons. Silver would cheat and kill for a fortune without blinking. Yet his genuine affection for Jim and rapscallion charm also come through in Simmons’ canny performance, and endear you to the slippery old salt.

For more historical pirate lore, and background on how Stevenson came up with the yarn during a sojourn in his native Scotland, you can check out the unusually illuminating playbill and lobby exhibit.

Though there are many films based on and inspired by “Treasure Island,” it’s quite an achievement to capture its flavor and vivacity onstage in live-cinematic fashion. One leaves the Book-It production with the rare feeling of having been swept along on a grand adventure.