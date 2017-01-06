A seven-hour, unfinished epic play about Nero? Daredevil playwright Anne Washburn might be the only one who could pull it off.

Anne Washburn is a daredevil. But in person, she hides it well.

Her award-winning plays — which have earned her a Guggenheim fellowship and praise as “downright brilliant” from The New York Times — are bold, dizzying experiments that take high-wire risks, toggling between centuries and themes, sometimes in just a few scenes: the stoic philosopher Seneca, “The Simpsons,” dictators, vampires, refrigerator magnets, ghosts, even notes she’s taken about sitting through interminably boring tech rehearsals.

She writes like she’s never met an apple cart she didn’t want to flip over and set on fire.

But at a recent rehearsal of “The Octavia” (her new, seven-hour epic about the Roman tyrant Nero that will have a reading Sunday at the University of Washington), she was the calmest, most taciturn person in the room. As the hours passed, and the actors began fidgeting and joking, she sat very still at her table, legs crossed, watching intently and writing in a notebook with small, neatly arranged, color-coded sticky notes.

She let director Ken Rus Schmoll do most of the talking. As the actors settled down to start working, he asked them: “Do you all remember who you play?” They chuckled. In a Washburn script, sometimes multiple people play a single character. Even the actors can get confused.

When Washburn did chime in, her comments were brief and precise. After one actor playing Nero (for that scene, at least) struggled over how to deliver a line about his “willing slaves” in the Roman senate, Washburn waited for a beat. Nero, she said, was talking about loyalty. The senators “will swallow their pride and lie to your face. That’s when you know you’ve got them.”

As a playwright, Washburn knows how to get us — her plays, even by normal theater standards, can be masterpieces of manipulation.

Nurtured in the Northwest

“She’s a true original,” said John Langs, who directed Washburn’s “Mr. Burns, a post-electric play” at ACT Theatre in 2015. That play starts with a group of post-apocalyptic survivors who huddle fearfully around a campfire, passing the time by retelling an episode of “The Simpsons.” Over the years, they become a traveling theater company performing the episode for other survivors. Then the script jumps the rails.

In the second act, which takes place almost a century later, all the characters we’ve come to know are dead. Instead, we watch a sung-through pageant — a ritual opera, essentially — based on how that “Simpsons” episode was told, retold and tweaked over the years. “Mr. Burns” starts off like an early scene in a zombie movie, then leaps into a thought experiment about the nature of storytelling.

Washburn, Langs said, is “such a good craftsperson, you just go along with this preposterous premise and she makes you believe that, yes, ‘The Simpsons’ will be the representation of humanity for years to come.”

Washburn began writing plays for late-night cabarets as a student at Reed College but convinced herself she had no future in theater: “I thought theater was impractical, that I wasn’t good enough, that this is not the way to lead a life.” But after moving to Portland, she and a friend started making shows for tiny audiences in the backroom of a ’zine shop. The shop said the two could do whatever they wanted for free rent — as long as they handed over half their box-office money.

Washburn never expected those experiments in front of 20 people at a time to translate into success. “The most important thing,” she said, “was just to make your own work recklessly, heedlessly.” Washburn paid her rent with temp work.

She moved to Seattle in the mid-1990s, during what she calls an “incredible time for garage theater,” when companies like Annex were making giddy, challenging performances at a ferocious pace. Eventually, Washburn moved to New York and fell in with downtown companies like Clubbed Thumb and The Civilians.

Despite the vibrancy of the New York theater scene, the Northwest remained an influence. “New York is a great place, intense and competitive,” she said. “But the Northwest ethos has a tenderer, more thoughtful way of looking at things. People were making theater that was very bouncy, alternative and high energy — that time was really important for me.”

“Like binge watching”

Even by Washburn’s daredevil standards, asking an audience to sit through a seven-hour play about Nero and his childhood tutor Seneca — who eventually becomes one of Nero’s many victims — is ambitious.

Originally, she thought it would be a two-hour play. But within 20 minutes of sitting down to start it, she knew she couldn’t do the idea justice without writing a fine-grained epic. She’s not convinced anybody will ever want to fully stage it — but she feels compelled to keep working until it’s done.

“The Octavia” is partly based on a centuries-old Roman play but, this being a Washburn script, there are layers of mystery about who’s who and what’s actually happening: power, lust, manipulation, murder, whose version of the truth we’re hearing at any given time. Seneca’s? Washburn’s? Somebody else’s?

During a rehearsal break, one of the actors described the play as “like binge-watching ‘Game of Thrones.’ ” Washburn agreed: “It is like binge watching, the pain and pleasure of long-form narrative — of spending a lot of time with these people.”

The idea for “The Octavia” had two parents. In 2005, Washburn had what she calls “a mini obsession” about what she’d do if she were stuck in an elevator for three hours with George W. Bush. “I was very het up about the Iraq war at the time. What would I do for those three hours?” Shun him? Make chitchat? Try to change his mind about the war?

“Of course, there is no way that would happen,” she said. “But as a mental game, it’s a question: Is there a way to get through to the person who has power over this vast situation?”

The second inspiration came from reading about Seneca and a play he might — or might not — have written during a crisis in Nero’s regime. Scholars still debate who wrote the original “Octavia,” but Washburn said it’s “a very ripped-from-the-headlines-play from a moment when Nero decides to divorce Octavia and the people go crazy and Nero has Octavia killed.”

Lots of other people near Nero die, too.

She put the two inspirations together: a make-believe conversation with one controversial world leader plus a semi-obscure play about another.

Even though she wrote “The Octavia” thinking about parallels between Rome and Washington, D.C., the play isn’t all politicized allegory. (And no, George W. Bush does not appear as a character — not yet, anyway. “The Octavia” is still a work in progress.)

The play, she said, “is just a lens for talking about what it is to have great power — and the handicaps of empire.”

Washburn has been in residence at the University of Washington since Halloween in the School of Drama’s new “lab” program, working with students and faculty as she writes, rewrites and watches them work through the text — while she sits at her table, taking notes. “The residency has been amazing,” she said. “Usually, you have a chance to workshop a play for a week, or sometimes two weeks. This has given me a chance to work slowly.”

Washburn isn’t sure how the upcoming reading of “The Octavia” will be received — or even how many intermissions it will have. (There is a scheduled dinner break.)

But she’s not worried.

“It’s all information-gathering,” she said. “And every piece of information is good. If the audience as a body stands up halfway through and says, ‘this is crap, we’re leaving, we’re bored out of our minds,’ I might disagree — but it will be good to know. So no, I’m not anxious.”